Danielle Staub Returns To ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 is bound to get even more exciting with the return of Danielle Staub. After rekindling her friendship with former archenemy Teresa Giudice back in October, the RHONJ alum is making a comeback to the hit Bravo reality series.

After much speculation, E! News confirmed that Danielle Staub is returning to Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8. However, it is still unknown whether Danielle will be an official Housewife again or if she’s just testing out the waters and just come back for one season. RHONJ will just have to find out when the series start filming this year.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, and Dolores Catania will also be returning for Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8.

Danielle left RHONJ after two seasons, saying she needed to move forward after she got attacked by the other housewives. Back in 2010, the reality star told Us Weekly that she was “too good” for Real Housewives on New Jersey. She was also disappointed that Bravo seemed to be “glorifying” her co-stars’ behavior for the sake of ratings.

“I mean, what’s left for [the other castmates]? To kill me? Bravo seems to be glorifying their behavior. And I think it’s almost like telling children to behave poorly at school, ‘It’s OK.'”

Back then, Danielle Staub was hoping to land her own reality show. She shared that she wanted a series that will focus solely on her and her children. Danielle said that she wanted fans to see a different side of her, as a mother, artist, and philanthropist, The reality star was also firm in saying that she’s not returning to Real Housewife of New Jersey, saying that the show needed her far more she needed them.

“I have no need for them in my life. They have a great need for me to make the show successful. I made it successful.”

As Inquisitr previously reported Danielle Staub said that Jacqueline Laurita should be scared of her return to Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality show veteran revealed that she agreed to go back on the show because she wanted fans to know the real truth. Although she has patched things up with Teresa Giudice, not the same can be said about her relationship with Jacqueline Laurita. Danielle even said that she doesn’t want a friendship with someone like Jacqueline who is insane and “bats**t crazy.”

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Danielle said that she’s not going to hold back when she returns for Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8. Of all the RHONJ cast members, Danielle said that Jacqueline should be scared the most because she knows all about the latter’s history and she’s more than happy to share it to the world. She, however, said that their feud could possibly come to an end if Jacqueline would just woman up and apologize.

“If someone’s going to continue to attack my demeanor and my dignity, I’ll give it right back. Because there’s no reason to be talking about me and literally, you [Jacqueline] have a job because of me, partially. You should be thanking me, instead of tearing at me,” she said.

Interestingly, Danielle Staub also said that she wouldn’t oppose to Bravo bringing Caroline Manzo back to Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 8, saying it will make for “really good TV.” Danielle added that she’s the only one who can stand up against Caroline.

“I think it would make for really good TV if Caroline were in front of me, because she’s no matriarch in my book, and I’m the first person and the only person that ever stood up to her, and I’d do it again. So, there’s no one I wouldn’t film with. Bring it on.”

