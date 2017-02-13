Faith Hill Confesses She Wants To Wax Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw seem to be the perfect celebrity couple, spending as much time on the stage together as they spend in their private lives, but a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show revealed that there are still some things Faith and Tim don’t know about each other. The pair are currently promoting their upcoming Soul2Soul tour, but, as usual, Ellen had other ideas for their visit, including drawing Hill and McGraw into a game of Never Have I Ever. The result was a hysterical look at their relationship, as Faith and Tim revealed surprising details about their sex lives.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Get Candid On Ellen

While Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill were in Los Angeles to serve as presenters at this year’s Grammy awards ceremony, the country music icons accepted an invitation to visit Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, reports E! News. While there, Ellen convinced the pair to play a game of Never Have I Ever, but, as usual with Ellen’s games, there was a small twist. Instead of asking one another questions, Faith and Tim both had to answer questions posed by DeGeneres.

The questions were personal and pried into the country music stars’ sex lives with the very first question wanting to know if either McGraw or Hill had ever sent nudes to someone. Both stars answered that they never had sent nudes.

DeGeneres followed that up by posing “Never Have I Ever fallen asleep during sexy time” and, again, Tim and Faith both replied that they had never been caught snoozing.

Next Ellen posed “Never Have I Ever waxed my partner,” an inquiry that seemed to especially amuse Faith Hill.

“I Have Never but I’m gonna try!” Hill laughed.

Finally, DeGeneres asked if either of them had ever used the other’s toothbrush with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both confessing that they regularly switch brushing utensils.

McGraw And Hill Tease Their Upcoming Soul2Soul Tour

While crossing the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took an opportunity to tease their upcoming concert tour to E! News, sharing just a little bit about what fans can expect from the Soul2Soul event. McGraw revealed that everyone involved has been entrenched in the practical matters with the bands, Faith Hill, and himself constantly rehearsing and organizing their set lists.

Faith agreed with Tim that the hardest part about organizing a tour was organizing the set lists.

“Imagine working on a set list with this guy alone!” Hill said of Tim McGraw. “If it was just him, without me included, he’s had like 50, 60-something No. 1 records. Honestly, I could just be in the audience.”

“Humble and Be Kind” just earned McGraw the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

Ms. Hill has been just as prolific in her own music career, earning four Grammy awards in her lifetime up until this point. Spanning her entire career, Faith has sold 40 million albums.

Tim revealed that he and Faith aren’t always on the road together, so they’re both excited to be working together on the Soul2Soul tour. He adds that part of the fun of working together with Hill is that it enables them to share new music with fans and perform past duets, which have been updated and modernized.

While Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married for 20 years, it seems their chemistry is as hot today as it was two decades ago. The pair seem as in love with one another today as they ever have been and their eagerness to take their lives on the road together suggests Tim and Faith are still passionate about sharing each other’s company.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]