‘Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare’: Activision Talks Sequel Returning To Its Roots

Call of Duty continues to draw speculation, but it isn’t the kind that developers would like.

The hopes that Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare would be successful were mixed. As predicted, the game garnered a plethora of opinions. While it hasn’t been a complete failure, it’s arguable that everyone can agree that it didn’t do as well as many would have hoped. Sales for Infinite Warfare continue to move toward an overall “nay” to the game being worth playing, and Activision has taken note of this.

In a report by GameSpot, it’s been confirmed that Activision’s developers want to return the game to its roots. One can only imagine the praise from those who have given feedback over the years, wanting to “ground” Call of Duty and be reminded of the installments that they enjoyed in the past. Call of Duty has ascended, time and again, until reaching the depths of space. In turn, fans are wondering why games like Battlefield 1 have been more successful while Activision goes in an opposite direction. Black Ops III, more successful in its sales and execution, make it clear that developers should reconsider strategy.

Chief operating officer Thomas Tippl had much to say in regards to Infinite Warfare, mainly its failure to meet Activision’s expectations. While the installment is new in comparison to the third Black Ops, it was most likely an unexpected outcome when developers released the latest shooter and received such backlash.

This isn’t to say that Activision regrets the exploration of alternatives. Its potential is there, but there was much to be desired with Infinite Warfare being a gift that fans didn’t necessarily ask for. Fan submission and feedback are important to any company, and Activision acknowledges this.

“It’s clear that, for a portion of our audience, the space setting just didn’t resonate,” Tippl began. “We have a passionate, experienced studio deeply committed to this direction, and despite the risks we saw, we believe it is important to consider the passions of our game teams in deciding what content to create.”

Tippl continues in his comments among investors of the Call of Duty series, noting the possibility that taking such risks gives them a chance to learn from their mistakes.

“While it wasn’t the success we planned, it allows us to protect the core tenets of our culture that Bobby discussed: empowering our talented teams to have the chance to pursue opportunities that they are passionate about. Providing an environment that recognizes passion is a critical component of our success, and a process to learn from our mistakes is what makes our company special, and it’s why the most talented people in our industry are attracted to our company.”

Despite this, Thomas expresses that 2017 will take Call of Duty back to its roots and give the fans the type of game that they have been wanting for a long time now. Teasers and tidbits of information suggest that the newest Call of Duty will be set in a more modern setting, with combat returning to its core.

"Traditional Combat" (i.e. Boots on the ground) has been CONFIRMED for Call of Duty 2017! RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/i8cAnBojtV — Infinite Warfare (@CODIWNews) February 9, 2017

“In 2017, Activision will take Call of Duty back to its roots and traditional combat will once again take center stage,” Tippl stated. “This is what our dedicated community of Call of Duty players and Sledgehammer Games, which has been developing this year’s title, are the most excited about.”

Sledgehammer Games has already given fans something to be hype about, namely the thought that developers will listen to fans more closely this time around and put its next title somewhere in the ballpark of where they believe it should be. In a report by Game Rant, developers tweet “On the ground” when asked if they could describe the next Call of Duty. While it doesn’t necessarily tell us anything, it seems a safe nod that we’re going to be in for a great deal of satisfaction if Sledgehammer Games and Activision stick to their word.

There’s been no specific information on what we can expect, so the speculation will continue to grow in the coming months. Hopefully, Sledgehammer Games will take note and deliver on the promise of returning Call of Duty to the place it belongs.

[Featured Image By Activision]