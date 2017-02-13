Pregnant Beyoncé Wows Audiences At The Grammys In Shimmering Golden Gown

Beyoncé, 35, may be pregnant with twins, but she has shown that she can still stun audiences as evidenced by her performance on Sunday night at the Grammys. Beyoncé arrived onstage in a floor-length shimmering golden gown that highlighted and put the spotlight on her belly and even wore a matching golden headpiece with long circular gold earrings.

Beyoncé performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and performed “Sandcastles” along with “Love Drought” which are both off of her album Lemonade. During Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammys, she and her dancers engaged the audience by dancing with showers of confetti falling all around them, as People reported.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson introduced her daughter before her performance at the Grammy Awards and described why she was so proud to be her mom.

“What makes me most proud and why why I’m here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for my daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her.”

Tina Lawson has recently spoken of her elation that Beyoncé came forward with her pregnancy and said that she was “so happy” that she wouldn’t have to keep the exciting news a “secret anymore.”

People described how Beyoncé’s mother posted on her Instagram account that she was over the moon that her daughter would be having twins.

“WOW, I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy God is so good twin blessings. Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them so much.”

“Wow. This is so unexpected. I’m so unprepared.” – Beyoncé, with her speech written on gold paper matching her outfit and award #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/erMP1KEUq5 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé herself has thanked everybody for their support when she announced that she and Jay Z were expecting twins and spoke of how blessed she felt.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé’s mother Tina also said that she firmly believed that her daughter truly earned all of her nine Grammy Award nominations for her new album Lemonade and spoke of how powerful her music was to her fans and those who took the time to listen to the record.

“I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album because of all of that and more. It’s evident in her powerful words and music.”

While Beyoncé had no problem at all performing at this year’s Grammy Awards, this wouldn’t be the first time that the singer has has proudly embraced her pregnancy whilst performing. She also appeared at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards while she was pregnant with her daughter at the time, and was seen rubbing her stomach while she performed the song “Love on Top.”

Beyoncé surprised audiences by telling them to stand up while she began unbuttoning the jacket she was wearing to show off her baby bump to the crowd.

“I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside me.”

Sunday’s Grammys will see Beyoncé competing for many awards, including album of the year, best R&B urban contemporary album, best music film, best music video for “Formation,” best rap/sung performance with Kendrick Lamar for “Freedom, best pop solo performance for the song “Hold Up,” and best rock performance for “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” which features Jack White.

Did you see Beyoncé perform at the Grammy Awards this year and what did you think of her performance and her special golden gown and outfit?

Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]