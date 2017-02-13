Adele’s Grammy Performance A Success, Following 2016 Technical Issues

Adele is known for giving stellar Grammy performances. However, her highly anticipated performance from 2016 that followed a four-year hiatus from the industry and Grammy stage and the release of her chart-topping album, 25, was plagued with glaring sound issues.

During Adele’s performance of “All I Ask,” there was a noticeable strumming sound, similar to that of a guitar, emanating from the sound system. The sound overshadowed Adele’s brilliant vocals and sullied what otherwise would have been a great performance. The mystery sound set social media ablaze, with people trying to uncover just what was causing that sound.

Some people even speculated that the mystery sound came from Justin Bieber rehearsing with his guitar backstage, but that was quickly debunked. After the performance, in a series of Tweets, Adele explained just what the mystery sound was.

She wrote, via Twitter, “The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that’s what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. S–t happens. X.”

Adele further explained the cause of the shoddy sound, as well as her second day reaction, during an appearance on Ellen Degeneres’s talk show.

Apparently, Adele’s sound check had been a success, but ” during the changeover and the ad break, the microphones fell onto the piano strings, which is what the guitar noise was.”

“I cried pretty much all day,” Adele said of her reaction. “But the thing is, in fairness, I would’ve cried if it had gone really well,” she said. “If it’d been a standout performance, I would have cried as well. I always cry. But I kept, like, spontaneously bursting into tears for no reason. But it was all right–I was fine.”

Adele may have had a delayed reaction to her failed performance, but shortly after, instead of harping on the negative, Adele decided to eat her sorrows away with a little fast food, according to News Day.

“Because of it though… I’m treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it,” she Tweeted shortly after her performance.

If Adele only treats herself to In-N-Out burger when she’s failed, we doubt she’ll be feasting on any tonight. The singer opened this year’s award show, and didn’t let out one bad note the whole way through! The song worthy of opening the show? Well, that would be Adele’s lead chart topping single, “Hello,” from her 2015 album, 25.

The performance went off without a hitch and garnered a standing ovation from the crowd. Adele’s Grammy performance from this year proves that just things go wrong one time, it doesn’t mean they always will.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Adele’s Grammy performances have been memorable. Even five years later, Adele’s 2012 comeback Grammy performance of “Rolling In The Deep,” is still being lauded as one of her best ever.

While you wait for Adele’s Grammy performance from this year to make its way online, you can re-live Adele’s redemptive performance of “All I Ask,” from the Ellen Degeneres show!

