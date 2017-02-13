Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Sell Home For $7 Million

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have sold their Pacific Palisades mansion for $7 million and are moving to a new home in Brentwood.

The Hollywood couple have dated for 34 years and lived together in the home for more than a decade. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell got together in 1983 while filming the movie Swing Shift. They are one of the only celebrity couples who have stayed together for a long time, despite never officially getting married.

The traditional Georgian-style mansion has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, a gym, a spa, meditation room, dry sauna, media room, dining room, and a large country-style kitchen with an oversize island. Outside, there are various patios surrounded by lush landscaping. Inside, there are large skylights and an open floor plan. The floor plan is roughly 6,400 feet.

The Los Angeles Times featured a gallery of the home from Realtor.com, where the home was listed by Kimberley Pfeiffer of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell bought the home in 2004 for $4.125 million. It was listed for sale at $7.25 million but reportedly sold for $6.9 million.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell will move into a new home in nearby Brentwood. Pacific Palisades is on the coast while Brentwood is more inland and closer to the hills. The Brentwood home has been a work-in-progress for almost a year, and the Daily Mail speculates that the couple is a few weeks from moving into their completed residence.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell list their long-time Los Angeles home, for $7.25Mhttps://t.co/JecRIa5Jm0 pic.twitter.com/qh8V9hTG5I — MCQWIN TEAM (@MCQWIN_TEAM) January 13, 2017

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell both found success as Hollywood actors, with Hawn receiving an Oscar for her role as a supporting actress in Cactus Flower at the age of 24. Goldie Hawn was seen as a 1960’s Hollywood “It” girl for her bubbly personality, blonde hair, and attractive figure. Kurt Russell was a television star in the 70’s who became famous on film for his roles in John Carpenter movies like Big Trouble in Little China.

The couple starred in a romantic comedy together in 1987 titled Overboard. Goldie Hawn plays a spoiled heiress who falls overboard on a yacht and loses her memory. Kurt Russell, a carpenter formerly employed by Hawn’s character and her rich husband, tricks her into thinking she is his wife and enlists her help to raise his sons.

Goldie Hawn has spoken positively about the couple’s decision not to marry. In interviews, she has said that she and Kurt Russell may have even divorced had they taken a walk down the aisle, and emphasized a need for independence. Hawn was married twice before with both marriages ending in divorce; Kurt Russel, once.

A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key.

In the past, Kurt Russell has mostly responded to rumors that the couple will finally marry by laughing them off.

More recently, Goldie Hawn found herself in the news due to her proximity to another famous relationship–the one between her daughter, Kate Hudson, and newly single superstar Brad Pitt. Since his split from Angelina Jolie, rumors have been flying about his relationship with Kate Hudson. Everything from their romantic involvement to a possible pregnancy has been suggested.

When asked about the rumors, Goldie Hawn threw gas on the fire by laughing. Numerous outlets took her casual response as affirmation that Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt are dating. Whether the two are trying to keep their new relationship out of the public eye or really are just friends remains to be seen, as reps for neither have commented on the relationship.

If Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson do want to pursue a relationship, they might do well to look at the success of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s 34 year romance.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]