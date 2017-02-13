BAFTA Awards 2017: Complete Winners List

The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards were held Sunday night, and now we have a complete list of 2017 BAFTA Awards winners.

La La Land received 11 nominations, but only took home five of the awards, including the award for Best Film. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in the film, while Damien Chazelle landed the award for Best Director.

According to Variety,Stone said La La Land was “one of the greatest working experiences of my life.” Emma went on to thank BAFTA for bringing the industry together to “celebrate the positive gift of creativity, how it can transcend borders and make people feel a little less alone.”

The 2017 British Academy Film Awards was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 12th time, and was held at Royal Albert Hall. Check out the complete list of 2017 BAFTA Awards winners below (winners are highlighted in bold, and marked with an asterix):

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake*

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland*

.@Lin_Manuel and @Jk_rowling had a magical encounter at the #BAFTAs! https://t.co/V8vQRRAWvE— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 12, 2017

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins*

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land*

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie*

La La Land

Best sound

Arrival*

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story*

Tough