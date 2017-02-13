BAFTA Awards 2017: Complete Winners List
The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards were held Sunday night, and now we have a complete list of 2017 BAFTA Awards winners.

La La Land received 11 nominations, but only took home five of the awards, including the award for Best Film. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in the film, while Damien Chazelle landed the award for Best Director.

According to Variety,Stone said La La Land was “one of the greatest working experiences of my life.” Emma went on to thank BAFTA for bringing the industry together to “celebrate the positive gift of creativity, how it can transcend borders and make people feel a little less alone.”

The 2017 British Academy Film Awards was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 12th time, and was held at Royal Albert Hall. Check out the complete list of 2017 BAFTA Awards winners below (winners are highlighted in bold, and marked with an asterix):

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake*
Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

EE Rising Star award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland*

.@Lin_Manuel and @Jk_rowling had a magical encounter at the #BAFTAs! https://t.co/V8vQRRAWvE— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 12, 2017

Best make up & hair

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins*

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best original music

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land*

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best costume design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie*

La La Land

Best sound

Arrival*

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Best British short animation

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story*

Tough

Dev Patel, Emma Stone, and Casey Affleck came out on top at the 2017 BAFTA Awards: https://t.co/AijvgiWnJn pic.twitter.com/MV7vbnTlrb— E! News (@enews) February 12, 2017

Best British short film

Consumed

Home*

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

Best editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge*

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

Best production design

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them*

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Best documentary

13th*
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

Every subtle sound makes a difference. Congrats to the Arrival sound team for winning at the 2017 @BAFTA Awards! pic.twitter.com/s7jP6SYK4q— Arrival Movie (@arrivalmovie) February 13, 2017

Best film not in the English language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul*

Toni Erdmann

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion*

Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Viola Davis (Fences)*

Best animated film

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings*

Moana

Zootropolis

Best special visual effects

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book*

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)*

Best supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Dev Patel (Lion)*
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Curzon Cinemas

Duchess Kate stuns in off-the-shoulder dress at the BAFTA awards https://t.co/82rn7Zth4F pic.twitter.com/rn7Tla38vh— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 12, 2017

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By the Sea*

Moonlight

Best cinematography

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land*

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best actor

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)*

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)*

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

“Manchester by the Sea” wins BAFTA Awards for best original screenplay https://t.co/EStBuc4mPw #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/QQYWM2de75— Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2017

Best actress

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

Emma Stone (La La Land)*

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land*

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Bafta fellowship

Mel Brooks

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/ Getty Images]

