BAFTA Awards 2017: Complete Winners List

The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards were held Sunday night, and now we have a complete list of 2017 BAFTA Awards winners.
La La Land received 11 nominations, but only took home five of the awards, including the award for Best Film. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in the film, while Damien Chazelle landed the award for Best Director.
According to Variety,Stone said La La Land was “one of the greatest working experiences of my life.” Emma went on to thank BAFTA for bringing the industry together to “celebrate the positive gift of creativity, how it can transcend borders and make people feel a little less alone.”
The 2017 British Academy Film Awards was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 12th time, and was held at Royal Albert Hall. Check out the complete list of 2017 BAFTA Awards winners below (winners are highlighted in bold, and marked with an asterix):
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake*
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
EE Rising Star award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland*
Best make up & hair
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins*
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land*
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie*
La La Land
Arrival*
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story*
Tough
Best British short film
Consumed
Home*
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge*
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best production design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them*
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
13th*
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Every subtle sound makes a difference. Congrats to the Arrival sound team for winning at the 2017 @BAFTA Awards! pic.twitter.com/s7jP6SYK4q— Arrival Movie (@arrivalmovie) February 13, 2017
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul*
Toni Erdmann
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion*
Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Viola Davis (Fences)*
Best animated film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings*
Moana
Zootropolis
Best special visual effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book*
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)*
Best supporting actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Dev Patel (Lion)*
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Curzon Cinemas
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By the Sea*
Moonlight
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land*
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best actor
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)*
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)*
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
Best actress
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
Emma Stone (La La Land)*
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Best film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land*
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Bafta fellowship
Mel Brooks
[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/ Getty Images]