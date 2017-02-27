Dead Pitt-Johnstown Student Identified As National Championship Wrestler

The Pitt-Johnstown student found dead on February 25 identified as a national championship Wrestler, WJACTV reports.

Late Saturday night, a student at University of Pittsburgh in Johnstown was found dead inside his apartment. It was later announced that the student was identified as Nick Roberts, 23, who was well known for his success in wrestling.

Roberts was a senior at Pitt-Johnstown. In 2016, Roberts competed in and won at the Division-II national wresting championship in 2016, following his transfer from Ohio State.

According to Flow Wrestling, Nick trained at Young Guns Wrestling Club. Young Gun’s Jody Strittmatter was extremely saddened by the loss of this young wrestler.

So saddened by the news tonight. There will always be a special place in my heart for you Nick. pic.twitter.com/prnx9ZCJRl — Strittmatter (@YoungGunsWC) February 26, 2017

Just two weeks ago, Nick was honored during senior night. Unfortunately, his wrestling career was cut short after a knee injury. Flow Wrestling outlined Roberts’ success as a wrestler, but it didn’t start in college. Roberts was a three-time state champion in Pennsylvania. He competed at the Fargo nationals and was declared the champion four times. Additionally, Nick took fifth place during one of his two trips to the Junior World wrestling championships.

Jem Spectar, Pitt-Johnstown President, shared his condolences.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you the loss of one of our university family, Nick Roberts. The death occurred earlier this evening in his room. The cause of death is not known at this time, but foul play is not suspected. Nick is a senior in the class of 2017. We also know Nick as a standout member of our Mountain Cat wrestling team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents, family, friends and loved ones. More information will follow as it becomes available. Counseling services will be available throughout the day Sunday in the Student Union.”

Wear Central PA reports that Roberts was a graduate from North Star High School in Somerset County.

When young people die, it can often be difficult for people to cope with the loss. According to CMHU Texas, there is no way to prepare for a sudden death of a family member or a friend. It can often lead to anxiety, depression, distressed thoughts, nightmares and sleep disturbances.

The length of time it can take for a person to heal after a sudden loss is completely different for each person. It is important not to rush through your grieving process, but with time, it usually gets better. Of course, you may be triggered during certain times, such as holidays, birthdays, and the date your loved one died, but acknowledging your feelings will help you cope.

The Inquisitr will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

[Featured Image courtesy of Pitt-Johnstown Athletics]