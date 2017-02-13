Kourtney Kardashian Gives Lap Dance To Mystery Man At Pre-Grammy Party

“Hot couple alert?” Kourtney Kardashian was caught on Snapchat video giving a lap dance to a mystery man at a pre-Grammy party on Saturday evening.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is not at home crying about her recent split from her on-again-off-again boyfriend and father of her three children, Scott Disick. Instead, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was busy getting frisky with an unknown man at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, according to Daily Mail.

Just a couple of weeks after Scott Disick was spotted in Miami partying and cozying up to other women, Kourtney Kardashian seems like she did not have a care in the world as she danced on the lap of a mystery man and shoved some french fries in her mouth.

Kourtney Kardashian uploaded the video of herself dancing on the man to her Snapchat and the caption said: “Hot couple alert.”

The reality star’s phone flashed the time that the video was taken: 12:14 a.m, although the Snapchat was not posted until around 2 a.m.

Kourtney wore a white tank top and jeans, while the man had a dark suit on and a gold watch with a leather strap.

Kourtney and the mystery man appeared to be heading home from the pre-Grammy party. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got dolled up for the event at the Beverly Hills Hotel and was photographed on the red carpet upon entering.

Kourtney wore an eye-catching, black dress down the red carpet.

The satin gown showcased the mother of three’s toned, slender physique.

The top of the dress featured a triangle bikini top with cut-outs along the sides, revealing her defined torso.

A sheet fabric partially covered her stomach with black strings woven together across her mid-section.

The skirt of the dress had splits at the front and back, giving a glimpse of her legs and thighs.

Kourtney wore a pair of strappy black heels and wore her hair sleek and straight, with extensions down to her waist.

Kourtney’s mother and manager Kris Jenner was also in attendance at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party. She wore a black, velvet long sleeve dress with a chandelier on the front.

The 61-year-old wore the dress with black tights and black, close-toed heels.

Inside the party, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were photographed chatting away with Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris.

On Friday night, Kourtney shared a photo on Instagram of her and her four-year-old daughter Penelope hanging out in bed, eating potato chips.

Kardashian also shared a mirror selfie on Friday to show off her furry black boots.

Earlier this week, the eldest Kardashian sister shared some videos of her workout with Khloe, Kim, and their male trainer.

