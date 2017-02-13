Beyonce Went Head To Head With Adele At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Both Adele and Beyonce were nominated for multiple awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards, hosted this year by James Corden. Beyonce has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards in 2017, while Adele was nominated for five Grammys according to the USA Today.

Adele and Beyonce were both nominated for Record of The Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. The nominees for Album of the year are Adele for 25, Beyonce for Lemonade, Justin Bieber for Purpose, Drake for Views, and Sturgill Simpson for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.

Adele was nominated for song of they year, for “Hello” while Beyonce was nominated for “Formation.” Justin Bieber is also a nominee for “Love Yourself,” while Mike Posner and Lukas are also up for the same award, for “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” and “7 Years respectively.”

Adele though took home the Grammy for song of the year, record of the year and album of the year, beating out Beyonce for all three of the big prizes tonight.

Beyonce and Adele also both performed at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Beyonce looked lovely and put on an amazing display of vocals and costuming. Adele kept it simple and classy as she sang Hello.

Adele sang Hello as the Grammy Awards ceremony opened. Then unfortunately as she was performing a tribute to George Michael, she stopped singing and had to start over according to The New York Times. Adele was visibly disappointed in herself for having to start over according to Us Weekly. Later she apologized for an f-bomb that slipped out when she realized her mistake.

Beyonce delivered a beautiful tribute to motherhood, after being introduced by her own mother Tina Knowles according to the New York Times. Beyonce’s tribute is certainly fitting since she is currently pregnant with twins.

Beyonce appeared on stage as a golden fertility goddess with her baby bump featured rather than hidden away. Her daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage at one point, making it a three-generation act.

Beyonce won a 2017 Grammy Award for the best music video but was edged out by Adele for best pop solo performance. Beyonce also lost out on best music film. Beyonce was nominated for Lemonade, but The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years took the Grammy Award.

Adele won best pop performance for her song “Hello,” beating out not only Beyonce’s “Hold Up” but also Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece by Piece” and Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.” Adele also won best pop vocal album for 25. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Sia were also nominated for pop vocal album.

Among other early winners were Megadeth, for best metal performance, and Willy Nelson for the best traditional pop vocal album. The late David Bowie received best alternative music album for Blackstar.

The 2017 Grammy Awards were a star-studded affair with so many celebrity guests all dressed in lovely gowns and formal suits. Many of the nominees went home disappointed no doubt, but just being nominated is quite an honor, and both Adele and Beyonce should be proud of getting so many nominations.

Adele and Beyonce are both fabulous performers with amazing careers, but the 2017 Grammy Awards recognized their talents with awards and multiple nominations.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]