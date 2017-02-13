VR Game ‘Star Trek: Bridge Crew’ Adds U.S.S. Enterprise, Release Date Now May 30

Ubisoft has announced the release date for Star Trek: Bridge Crew is getting delayed to May 30. The virtual reality game that puts players in the role of a crew member on the bridge of a Federation Starship was previously expected to launch on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR on March 14.

Now, when the game launches on May 30, players will have the option to take the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise as it appeared in Star Trek: The Original Series. Previously, players only had the option to explore the Star Trek universe aboard the U.S.S. Aegis, a unique starship created specifically for the game.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew announces original U.S.S. Enterprise to be included in the game when it launches May 30. https://t.co/7C1LlblFFY pic.twitter.com/9krR8sZyyb — UbisoftVR (@UbisoftVR) February 10, 2017

Ubisoft studio Red Storm Entertainment is adding the original U.S.S. Enterprise while working in partnership with CBS’ Consumer Products division. David Votypka, the senior creative director at Red Storm Entertainment, explains in a statement to the press that adding the ship to the game was something that simply had to happen before launch.

“We felt it was important to include a part of classic Star Trek with this game… The original U.S.S. Enterprise is such an iconic part of the franchise – it’s the ship that started it all. The adventures and relationships that took place on the ship are a special part of Star Trek history, so we were determined to give players the opportunity to create their own adventures and stories on this classic ship.”

Votypka also mentions that although the game is getting delayed, putting players on the bridge of the Enterprise through virtual reality is something that should be worth the wait for many Star Trek fans.

“We’re very excited to see player reactions when they step onto the U.S.S. Enterprise original bridge for the first time, and experience Star Trek: Bridge Crew in a whole new way. We’re also appreciative of players’ patience as we finalize work on the game to bring the Star Trek experience we envisioned to life.”

As is traditional of the Star Trek films and television series, players must boldly go where no one has gone before in Star Trek: Bridge Crew. In the game, the player takes on the slightly modified role of captain, engineer, helmsman, or a position at the tactical station. The mission is to explore an uncharted area in search of a new home for Vulcan refugees. On the journey, players may encounter space anomalies, beautiful unexplored planets, and members of the Klingon Empire who appear determined to thwart your progress.

The game can be played alone or in a co-operative multiplayer mode. Unlike most cross-platform multiplayer console games, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is going to give gamers across all VR devices the ability to play together. Up to four people can participate in the multiplayer co-op experience, with each person taking one of the four crew member roles on the bridge. Each individual is challenged with mastering the tasks required of his or her station, while the group as a whole is challenged with coordinating their efforts to complete each mission.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Eagle Flight, and Werewolves Within all supporting cross-platform VR multiplayer. Details >> https://t.co/N3Pwalt14X pic.twitter.com/nLClRkOzym — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 28, 2016

See what it’s like to be a Starfleet Officer in the Star Trek: Bridge Crew gameplay video below. Actors LeVar Burton (Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine in Star Trek Voyager), and Karl Urban (Dr. Leonard ”Bones” McCoy in Star Trek Beyond) play the game and comment on how it compares to their experiences on set.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]