WWE News: John Cena Talks About Retiring From The WWE

John Cena defends his WWE World Championship in the Elimination Chamber match this weekend, the last major PPV for the SmackDown Live brand before WrestleMania. In an interview with ESPN, John Cena talked about the persistent rumors that his WWE career is coming to an end.

In the interview with Jonathan Coachman, John Cena dismissed the idea that his ever-growing outside accomplishments will cause him to leave the WWE. While John Cena is appearing in TV shows, movies, and more, he said that the WWE is still what he loves the most.

“I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over.”

John Cena is expected to lose the WWE World Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, with Bray Wyatt heavily favored to win his first ever world title. In the latest Elimination Chamber odds, Bray Wyatt is favored to win the match at (-7500).

The biggest WWE WrestleMania rumors for this year has John Cena teaming up with Nikki Bella to battle The Miz and Maryse. The match would be a retirement match for Nikki Bella, who is expected to step away from the WWE due to her neck injuries.

The original match rumored for WrestleMania, with John Cena battling Undertaker in a world title vs. career match, marking the end of The Undertaker’s career. That was scrapped because Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to use Undertaker to put over a younger star – in this case, Roman Reigns.

Putting John Cena in a mixed tag team match with Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse seems to be a wasted opportunity with the WWE’s biggest star. However, if this is Nikki Bella’s final match in the WWE, it might be something John Cena is willing to do.

However, don’t expect John Cena to wind down his WWE career after WrestleMania. According to Cena, he still believes he is the best wrestler in the WWE and can still go over many of the new generation of wrestlers.

“A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best.”

One thing that John Cena still has to do is break “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title reigns. Many fans saw his win over AJ Styles as that moment but that win was just to tie Flair’s record. By getting the tying win over with. the WWE can now look at John Cena breaking the record and standing alone at the top.

There hasn’t been anyone who has accomplished what John Cena has done in the WWE. Hulk Hogan was the biggest professional wrestling star the WWE had ever seen but he only lasted nine years on top of the WWE before leaving.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the next big star but he only lasted seven years in the WWE before injuries forced his retirement. The Rock was only around for eight years before he left for Hollywood, although he returned occasionally in later years.

John Cena made his WWE main roster debut in 2002, won his first world title in 2005, and has been a main event star for 12 years of his 15 year WWE career. His longevity is commended and John Cena doesn’t look to be stepping down anytime soon.

