8-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Ejected In Two-Vehicle Crash

The life of an 8-year-old boy, Kael Nicolosi, in was tragically cut short when he was ejected in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

On February 9, Kael was traveling in the backseat of a vehicle driven by his 63-year-old grandmother, Valerie Lewis, of Scottsville – his mother Keith Nicolosi and 9-year-old cousin were also passengers – when it was struck by an SUV on the passenger side, where Kael was sitting, after running a stop sign.

The 36-year-old driver of the SUV – a Brockport man named David Monacelli and Lewis suffered minor injuries in the crash, which took place at the intersection of Scottsville-Chili Road and Morgan Road, near the Chili Country Club.

Kael was ejected in the crash. When emergency medical services arrived at the scene, the child was rushed to Rochester hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident prompted police officials to shut down Scottsville-Chili Road and Morgan Road to conduct an investigation.

“With the family, they are under a lot of stress. Mom is in the hospital. She is injured,” said Capt. Jeffery Delgudico, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. “We are trying to conduct the investigation and also be sympathetic to them and so they can deal and grieve. It is very sad, very sad.”

Kael’s older brother, Wyatt Lewis, told reporters that he was “the most loving child you could imagine” and he added that he taught the boy how to “skateboard and the two often played soccer and hockey together.”

“He was my best friend and one of the smartest kids I’ve know,” Lewis added.

The car crash victim would have turned 9 later this month, and it was reported that he enjoyed watching YouTube videos.

After the school district learned about Kael’s tragic death, they released the following statement: “Kael was a wonderful, smart young man, who brought joy into the lives of those around him. He started each day with a beautiful smile that brightened our school community. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Funeral arrangement have not been set for the third grader, but Rebecca Thompson, who is believed to be a relative, created a Go Fund Me page, “asking for your donation to help the family while they mourn their loss and pray for a speedy recovery for Tiffany Nicolosi and Keith Nicolosi so they can be with their loved ones that need them most at this time,” according to the site.

“All proceeds are going to Phil & Audrey Nicolosi family and Keith and Tiffany Lewis-Nicolosi family to pay for medical expenses and funeral costs. Thanks for all the support and love.

A #GoFundMe page has been established to help the family of the 8-year-old boy killed in yesterday's #Chili crash. https://t.co/Y4LypPXgRv — TWC News Rochester (@TWCNewsROC) February 10, 2017

The family has thus far garnered over $22,000 in donations.

It was reported that Wheatland-Chili Central School District has offered counseling services to the victim’s family and students at the school following the tragedy.

After the deadly crash near the Chili Country Club, residents say they want the intersection fixed.

Resident Jennifer Brandes said: “It’s harder to see, not the stop sign, but it’s harder to see around the corner the traffic that’s coming.”

Richard Shickler Jr., who owns a nursery where the deadly crash took place, stated: “We’ve covered it with the Town of Chili a few times, it’s a safety meeting but it’s all up to the State of New York what they want to do.”

“The state has put up a lot of signs around, but obviously that hasn’t helped too much.”

The driver of the SUV that crashed into the vehicle Kael was traveling in reportedly received a ticket for failing to stop at a stop and for failing to yield.

[Featured Image By Rebecca Thompson/Go Fund Me]