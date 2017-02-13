Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Reunite Just Days Away From Valentine’s Day

Emma Stone getting back together with former flame and former Amazing Spider-Man star, Andrew Garfield, is something fans of both stars have been clinging to, since the couple parted ways. While that seemed like wishful thinking at one time, recent interviews in which both Garfield and Stone have confessed to still loving the other have given hope to forlorn fans. A recent encounter between Andrew and Emma have only fueled further speculation with the emotional greeting they shared at the Nespresso Nominees’ Pre-Party for the BAFTAs.

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Still Share Some Of That Old Chemistry

The Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reunion took place at Kensington Palace, prior to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards ceremony, when People reports that the former couple ran into each other at the pre-party. Instead of playing out an awkward chance meeting, as may be the case with other former Hollywood couples, Stone and Garfield seemed genuinely pleased to see each other.

The embrace that Andrew and Emma shared was so genuine and adorable that images capturing the hug have spurred hopes that the pair might reunite on a more permanent basis, mostly because the public isn’t used to seeing former lovers remain as close as the two Amazing Spider-Man stars. In truth, Emma and Andrew have stayed close, even through the adjustment period following their break-up, so they have managed to maintain a fondness for each other.

“Emma Stone,” Garfield previously said, when asked with which actress he would most like to be trapped on a deserted island.

“I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.”

Ms. Stone has also spoken kindly of Garfield, revealing that her feelings for Andrew may never really go away.

“[He’s] someone I still love very much,” said Emma of Garfield.

La La Land Star Emma Stone Gets Personal About Acting

CBS News caught up with Emma Stone recently and grilled the actress about her experiences with acting and, in particular, with preparing for her La La Land role, a musical which reunited her with Ryan Gosling. The story revolves around a young woman trying to get her big acting break in Hollywood, an all too familiar tale and one which Stone lived out in her real life.

Taking an apartment with two roommates, Emma began going to auditions as often as she could and reveals that she very often failed to impress the casting directors. Stone’s roommates recall that rejections only seemed to spur Emma on and make her that much more determined to claim her ticket to success.

Her life, like La La Land, is a familiar story to anyone pursuing a career in creative arts, which is why Stone felt the musical was an important film to take on. As much as she loved the plot, Emma reveals that she focused just as much energy on nailing the musical aspects of the film, taking lessons from the greats, such as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“Top Hat was huge for us, yeah. The energy between them, emotionally, was something we were inspired by,” said Stone.

The success of films like La La Land and The Amazing Spider-Man hasn’t come without a price and a fair amount of public humiliation. Stone recalls that, as she was growing up and watching actors get a Blimp on The Kid’s Choice Awards, she would feel some empathy for the actors, but it was worse, when she was actually out there, getting slimed herself.

“And then, I got a blimp, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s it for me. I’m signing off. Back to Arizona I go!'”

Emma stuck it out, however, and made a go of her acting ambitions. While her friends were graduating from college, Ms. Stone was acting and adapting to her new life in Los Angeles. At first, Emma says she felt she had missed out on something by not following the “normal” route to happiness, but she soon learned she had found something better suited to her personality.

“And then all of a sudden, everybody that I’d grown up with graduated from college, and I was really hard on myself — ‘I’m not an educated person, I didn’t take that path.’ And then I realized I took my path. This was my story, this was how my story went.”

