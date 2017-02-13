The 59th GRAMMY Awards Dresses - J-Lo, Others On Red Carpet [Photos]
The 59th Grammy Awards Dresses – J-Lo, GaGa On Red Carpet [Photos]

The photos of the dresses and outfits worn on the red carpet at the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center are capturing the attention of fashion mavens online. As seen in the above photo, Jennifer Lopez chose a pinkish type of gown to wear on February 12, in Los Angeles, California. Lady Gaga, however, went with a racier outfit in black, as seen in the next photo, which exposed plenty of Gaga’s chest area.

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS]

Lady Gaga wore an ensemble that appeared to be all black, with thigh-high black boots. Gaga’s outfit showed off the tattoos on her back, as seen below. It also was adorned with silver chains.

gaga
[Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]

Lady Gaga has been known for wearing some pretty shocking dresses in her earlier days as a new musician and singer — and the black ensemble worn to the 59th Grammy Awards was a head-turner as well. Gaga’s sleeves and neckline appeared to have a type of furry flourish.

[Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]

Katy Perry wore a metallic creation to the Grammy Awards, as seen in the above photo. The top of the outfit appeared to take on a metallic sheen and hue, whereas the bottom skirt looked fluffy and furry. Perry donned a blonde and blunt bob haircut.

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS]

Heidi Klum chose a metallic see-through short dress as her Grammy outfit. It was a dress that fell very high on Klum’s thigh, and it was paired with a set of high chunk-heeled Mary Jane styled shoes made of an equally mirror-like finish.

[Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also hit the red carpet of the Grammys, and Faith’s red dress was very similar in cut to Carrie Underwood’s dress, as seen below. The red dresses were so similar that some social media users put the photos side-by-side, and quipped about not being able to wait until Faith and Carrie saw one another.

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

However, upon closer inspection, Underwood’s Grammy dress had plenty of detailing with sequins and sheer insets that Faith’s red dress didn’t appear to enjoy.

[Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water]

Shaun Robinson’s Grammy dress appeared to be a simple and sleek olive gown.

[Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]

Another view of Klum’s dress shows the true metallic nature of the short dress.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

Paris Jackson’s tattoo details were on full display, as seen above, as Paris carried a purplish clutch at the Grammys.

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

Demi Lovato continued the theme at the Grammys by wearing a dress that showed off plenty of cleavage.

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

Lovato’s dress appeared to be a crocheted type of beige gown that gave Demi the opportunity to show off plenty of skin on the red carpet.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

Not every female artist chose to wear a dress to the Grammys. Singer Halsey wore the above blue outfit that also afforded a big view of her torso, and resembled pajamas.

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS]

Halsey’s unique get-up was also a head-turner in comparison to the other ensembles worn to the Grammys.

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

A full-length view of Lopez’s gown displayed the deep slit and the details at the neckline.

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS]

Chrissy Teigen hit the red carpet with her husband, musician John Legend, as Chrissy wore a black gown with cutouts, as seen above.

Some of the reactions to the red carpet gowns can be read below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]

