The 59th Grammy Awards Dresses – J-Lo, GaGa On Red Carpet [Photos]

The photos of the dresses and outfits worn on the red carpet at the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center are capturing the attention of fashion mavens online. As seen in the above photo, Jennifer Lopez chose a pinkish type of gown to wear on February 12, in Los Angeles, California. Lady Gaga, however, went with a racier outfit in black, as seen in the next photo, which exposed plenty of Gaga’s chest area.

Lady Gaga wore an ensemble that appeared to be all black, with thigh-high black boots. Gaga’s outfit showed off the tattoos on her back, as seen below. It also was adorned with silver chains.

Lady Gaga has been known for wearing some pretty shocking dresses in her earlier days as a new musician and singer — and the black ensemble worn to the 59th Grammy Awards was a head-turner as well. Gaga’s sleeves and neckline appeared to have a type of furry flourish.

Katy Perry wore a metallic creation to the Grammy Awards, as seen in the above photo. The top of the outfit appeared to take on a metallic sheen and hue, whereas the bottom skirt looked fluffy and furry. Perry donned a blonde and blunt bob haircut.

Heidi Klum chose a metallic see-through short dress as her Grammy outfit. It was a dress that fell very high on Klum’s thigh, and it was paired with a set of high chunk-heeled Mary Jane styled shoes made of an equally mirror-like finish.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill also hit the red carpet of the Grammys, and Faith’s red dress was very similar in cut to Carrie Underwood’s dress, as seen below. The red dresses were so similar that some social media users put the photos side-by-side, and quipped about not being able to wait until Faith and Carrie saw one another.

However, upon closer inspection, Underwood’s Grammy dress had plenty of detailing with sequins and sheer insets that Faith’s red dress didn’t appear to enjoy.

Shaun Robinson’s Grammy dress appeared to be a simple and sleek olive gown.

Another view of Klum’s dress shows the true metallic nature of the short dress.

Paris Jackson’s tattoo details were on full display, as seen above, as Paris carried a purplish clutch at the Grammys.

Demi Lovato continued the theme at the Grammys by wearing a dress that showed off plenty of cleavage.

Lovato’s dress appeared to be a crocheted type of beige gown that gave Demi the opportunity to show off plenty of skin on the red carpet.

Not every female artist chose to wear a dress to the Grammys. Singer Halsey wore the above blue outfit that also afforded a big view of her torso, and resembled pajamas.

Halsey’s unique get-up was also a head-turner in comparison to the other ensembles worn to the Grammys.

A full-length view of Lopez’s gown displayed the deep slit and the details at the neckline.

Chrissy Teigen hit the red carpet with her husband, musician John Legend, as Chrissy wore a black gown with cutouts, as seen above.

Some of the reactions to the red carpet gowns can be read below.

soheyla: “Chrissy Teigen your Grammys dress omg sign me the f*** up that s*** is gorgeous I’m in love.” Snowflake:“I love J.Lo, woman is Queen in my book. However, that dress would be perfect without that bow thing. # Grammy” Lindsay Flegge: “ @ twentyonepilots has the right idea-I always watch the Grammy’s in a similar state of dress. # grammys2017” One Love: “Grammy Awards 2017… Jennifer Lopez looked stunning from all angles in halter neck dress with tight high split.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]