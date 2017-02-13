‘SNL’ Ratings Hit 6-Year High Thanks To Donald Trump & Sean Spicer Skits

President Donald Trump’s ratings surely have not been up in recent weeks, but Saturday Night Live had the highest ratings it’s had in six years after Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy killed it with their impersonations of Donald Trump and Sean Spicer on the most recent episode.

Alec Baldwin’s priceless impersonation of Donald Trump has been causing a rise in viewing figures for Saturday Night Live. This past weekend, Alec Baldwin hosted the show for a record 17th time. The 58-year-old managed to pull in the highest ratings SNL had seen in six years, according to Variety.

Saturday Night Live scored a 7.2 rating for this past weekend’s show, the best since January 2011, when Jim Carrey hosted and the band The Black Keys performed and the show brought in a 7.8.

The 7.2 rating for Saturday’s show amounts to about 10.6 million followers, which is around two million more than the average viewership last season.

The SNL ratings figure for the last show is thought to be likely to rise once delayed viewing numbers are taken into account.

This means that it is the most-watched SNL season since 1994-1995, which was 22 years ago.

In this past weekend’s episode, Alec played Donald Trump as he stood before TV’s The People’s Court defending his travel ban with a shirtless President Putin as his character witness.

Melissa McCarthy also kicked off the show with a hilarious start, impersonating White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy used a leaf blower to tame the press who were asking her questions.

After debuting her Sean Spicer character on last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, sources within the White House told Politico that President Trump was particularly upset by the fact that his press secretary was being ridiculed.

SNL cast member Leslie Jones also tried her hand at playing Donald Trump, wearing a blonde wig and eyebrows for the skit.

Saturday Night Live touched on the uneasy feelings about the current state of America.

Michael Che took a minute out of his Weekend Update segment to say that he sort of felt bad for Donald Trump, who he said clearly did not want to be president and make a mistake of choosing to spent “the last two years” of this life like this.

“Just quit.”

It was discussed that Trump had snapped back at the Ninth District federal judges who ruled against his travel ban, tweeting out an all-caps “SEE YOU IN COURT”

“That’s like losing a fight in an alley and then yelling, ‘let’s take this outside!'”

Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of Kellyanne Conway, portraying her as Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction. McKinnon hilariously begged to be let back onto CNN with Jake Tapper.

Ed Sheeran was the musical guest and he performed this latest hit song “Shape of You.”

