‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Is Ready To Get Fit After Welcoming Son Watson

Chelsea Houska is ready to get her pre-baby body back just weeks after giving birth to her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star has been keeping her social media posts to a minimum since welcoming her baby boy, she took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to reveal that she’s been using a food delivery service since giving birth.

“Loving @EatFitGo so far. People in Sioux Falls…check it out!” Chelsea Houska wrote to her fans and followers on February 12. Then, after a fan tweeted back to her about the food service, she added, “The food is good! And I needed something like it to help me get on track after having Watson!”

According to the food service’s Twitter bio, they offer “a simple solution for eating healthy, chef-driven meals on the go.”

A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Chelsea Houska welcomed son Watson on January 25 and quickly debuted the first photo of the boy on her Instagram page. Along with the photo above, Houska welcomed the boy to the world.

Chelsea Houska continued to share photos of her son in the days that followed his birth and her husband, Cole DeBoer, did the same. In one photo shared by DeBoer, the baby was seen on his back with a big smile on his face. In another, the baby was seen all bundled up in a matching hat and blanket.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014 and got married in 2016. However, before they wed, the Teen Mom 2 star shocked fans when she took to her blog to reveal she was expecting a baby. While the reality star had previously said she and DeBoer would be waiting until after the wedding to expand their family, she confirmed she was pregnant last July.

“I’m so excited to finally be launching my website, and I felt like the perfect first post…would be to announce to everyone that baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” she wrote at the time. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl.”

Months later, Chelsea Houska returned to her blog to confirm that she and DeBoer were expecting a baby boy. In her post, Houska said that her son’s closet was already filling up with plaid and noted that DeBoer was planning his future hunting and fishing trips.

A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Last year, just months before revealing her baby news, Chelsea Houska said that while she and Cole DeBoer “definitely” wanted to have children, they were planning to first get married.

“We’re just going to get through this wedding, and then hopefully have some babies!” Chelsea Houska said during an interview with People Magazine last March.

Chelsea Houska went on to reveal that she and DeBoer didn’t want just one more child, but three.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said, laughing. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Now that Chelsea Houska has her boy, it is hard to say when and if she and DeBoer will want more children, but as she continues her journey on reality television, fans are sure to find out.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, including her husband, Cole DeBoer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]