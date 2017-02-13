The Best Movies On Netflix That Are Laugh-Out-Loud Hilarious [February 2017]

If you’re looking for the best comedy movies on Netflix during February 2017, then there are a handful of choices that are almost guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. From coming-of-age tales to irreverent comedies, Netflix his hosting some of the best movies during February 2017 that will provide you with your comedy fix.

Silver Streak

A book editor is on a train trip when he witnesses a murder. When no one believes him, he starts investigating the situation on his own; unfortunately, this gets the killer’s attention.

It doesn’t get much funnier than the classic pairing of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder. The duo starred in four movies together (Another You, Stir Crazy, See No Evil Hear No Evil) throughout their careers. This was the first film to feature the pair and it is often regarded as the best. This is one of the newest additions to Netflix for February 2017.

Animal House

At a college in 1962, Dean Wormer wages war on the Delta Tau Chi Fraternity. That was his first mistake.

National Lampoon started as a magazine that featured groundbreaking and irreverent humor. The organization would end up dabbling in feature-length movies and Animal House was their first outing. It would end up being a launching pad for a new subgenre of comedy; movies like Revenge of the Nerds and Superbad have been listed as those inspired by the works of National Lampoon.

This picture received rave reviews by both critics and audiences alike, and it features an ensemble cast: Karen Allen, Tim Matheson, Kevin Bacon, Donald Sutherland, Stephen Furst, and the legendary John Belushi.

Superbad

This coming-of-age tale is about a pair of friends who are trying to score alcohol for a senior party all while trying to impress their crushes.

Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader, Emma Stone, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse star in this film that is as feel-good as it is crude. This recently arrived to the streaming site, and The Village Voice describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix for February 2017.

“What sets Superbad far apart from the American Pie series—indeed, what earns it a place alongside American Graffiti, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Dazed and Confused in that elite strata of high-school comedies destined to stand the test of time—is its sweet, soulful vulnerability… Make no mistake: Superbad is a movie about getting wasted and getting laid, but it is above all an ode to the end of teenage innocence in all its wonderful, horrible splendor.”

David Brent: Life on the Road

On February 10, 2017, Netflix released the newest addition to their original movies, David Brent: Life on the Road. The Office (U.K. edition) character returns in this mockumentary-like film. It has been 15 years since Brent was featured in the reality series The Office. He now has a new job at a sanitation supply company and he is still planning on becoming a rock star.

Ricky Gervais reprising his famed role is a treat for Netflix subscribers, and this Office spinoff is just as awkward and hilarious as the series.

Burn After Reading

A former CIA agent writes his memoirs and loses the disc that they are saved on. Two bumbling gym employees find the disc and try to get money for it. Their lives intertwine with a womanizing Treasury Agent who spends most of his time cheating on his wife.

The Coen brothers have created films that are thought-provoking, creepy, artistic, and in this, they feature the ridiculous. It’s hard to describe what this movie is about; it’s one of those films that leave audiences asking, “What did I just watch?” Although they are likely to be asking that as they wipe the tears from their eyes due to all the laughter. With high marks from both critics and fans, Burn After Reading remains one of the best movies on Netflix and it is certainly one of the funniest.

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

The Best Series On Netflix For A Cool Valentine’s Day (February 2017)

Best Movies On Netflix: Revisiting ‘Jaws’ With ‘BOP’ Commentary

Best Movies On Netflix To Watch After The 2017 Inauguration

Five Of The Best Movies On Netflix For The Business-Minded

The Top 10 Best Action Movies On Netflix For February 2017

[Featured Image by Columbia Pictures]