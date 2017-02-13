Daisy Ridley Emotionally Discusses Carrie Fisher’s Death

Daisy Ridley has opened up about the surprising death of her Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, calling it a “horrible and devastating” loss to the world.

Ridley and Fisher worked opposite each other on both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the upcoming sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The 24-year-old actress was asked about the death of Carrie Fisher while at the 2017 BAFTAs ceremony, via the Express, and she confessed that after spending so much time with Carrie Fisher during production she was hugely affected by it.

“Yeah, we’ve spent quite a lot of time together. It was horrific and devastating. It’s a great, great loss to the world. I haven’t seen anyone since. There have been conversations and things like that, but we haven’t kind of like been together. So that will be interesting, and sad, but also wonderful celebrating her life.”

Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60-years-old on December 27, 2016, just a few days after she suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Daisy Ridley confessed that she was stunned by the news of Carrie Fisher’s death, especially because she was “full of life” the last time that she saw her.

As you’d expect, and as so many people have also remarked since the news of Carrie Fisher’s passing, Daisy Ridley insisted that the actress’ body of work as an actress, writer, author, and humorist is the ultimate proof of her legacy. Daisy Ridley has even found some solace in Carrie Fisher’s past work in the days and weeks following her passing.

“I think everything, the kind of legacy she left. She’s gone too soon, but we can see everything that she did do, and kind of have joy in that.”

This isn’t the first time that Daisy Ridley has remarked on Carrie Fisher’s death. In the hours after the death of Carrie Fisher was announced, Ridley, who played Rey in The Force Awakens, released a statement to E Online that paid a glowing tribute to her counterpart.

“Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

This was just one of countless tributes that were paid to Carrie Fisher as the world tried to come to terms with her untimely death. One of the most emotional and touching commemorations for Carrie Fisher came from Kathleen Kennedy, the President of Lucasfilm, who paid tribute with her own statement.

“Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”

Audiences across the world will have one final opportunity to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released at the end of this year.

The huge success of The Force Awakens back in December 2015, was proof of just how enthralled audiences were to see Carrie Fisher reprise her role as Leia, while The Last Jedi is also likely to see Fisher spend much more time on-screen with the returning Mark Hamill, who will be portraying Luke Skywalker again.

We’ll see just how much time they spend together on screen when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on December 15, 2017.

