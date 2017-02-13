Trump Pal Linked To Russia Oil Firm Rosneft Sale To Mystery Buyers, Report Says

The mysterious sale of $11 billion worth of shares in Russia’s state-run oil company Rosneft is linked to a personal friend of Donald Trump, according to a new investigative report published Sunday on The Huffington Post news site. The shares had allegedly been offered last year as a possible bribe to Trump in exchange for lifting economic sanctions on Russia, according to allegations in a controversial dossier prepared by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

According to allegations in the Steele Dossier, former Trump adviser Carter Page allegedly acted as the go-between between Trump and the Vladimir Putin run oil company, meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin who proposed arranging a transfer of the shares to Trump in exchange for removing the United States economic sanctions, which were put in place under former President Barack Obama as retaliation for Putin and Russia’s annexation of Crimea and proxy war against Ukraine.

In an interview with ABC News, Page denied earlier this month that the alleged meeting with Sechin took place, and that he took part in negotiating any quid pro quo between Russia and Trump.

But political writer Alex Mojaher in his Sunday Huffington Post piece presents evidence that at least part of that $11 billion sale — 19.5 percent of the massive oil company — may have gone to a Cayman Islands company connected to Steve Schwarzman, the billionaire CEO of Blackstone Group, a major Wall Street financial management firm.

Schwarzman (pictured with Trump at the top of this page), a close friend and adviser of Trump, has a reported net worth of $11.4 billion. Trump had been reportedly planning to attend the lavish 70th birthday party thrown by Schwarzman for himself on Saturday, February 11, in Palm Beach, Florida. While Trump apparently did not attend — though he was at his Palm Beach Mar-A-Lago estate on Saturday meeting with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe — his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Trump White House adviser Jared Kushner, did show up at the party where pop singer Gwen Stefani gave a private performance.



Trump did reportedly attend Schwarzman’s 69th birthday party last year.

According to Mojaher’s report, Schwarzman’s Blackstone firm owns — through a Dutch company that Blackstone acquired in 2012 — a Cayman Islands firm known as Walker’s Management Services. Walker’s in turn recently registered a limited partnership at the same Cayman Islands address as its own offices there. The partnership is known as QHG Cayman Limited.

Why is QHG Cayman Limited potentially important? Because the shares representing 19.5 percent of Rosneft, when they were sold in December, were transferred to Singapore firm QHG Shares, a partner with QHG Cayman, according to the Cayman Compass newspaper. The Cayman-based QHG was part of the deal that provided financing for the massive sale of Rosneft shares.

“If this money trail is correct, it would mean Schwarzman now has an interest in the 19.5 percent Rosneft stake,” Mojaher wrote.

However, the complete ownership structure of the Cayman-based firm remains shrouded in mystery, as does the entire Rosneft deal in which Putin and Russia were able to unload the $11 billion in oil shares without revealing their true buyers.

[Featured Image By Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]