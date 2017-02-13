Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love Injury — Will He Miss The NBA All-Star Game?

Just days after Kevin Durant returned home and helped the Golden State Warriors defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Love will miss another opportunity to return to Minnesota to face his former team, the Timberwolves. Having already missed a few games recently due to back spasms, many Cleveland Cavaliers fans are wondering if Love will be able to join LeBron James and Kyrie Irving at the NBA All-Star Game.

Kevin Love Injury Update

As the NBA reported, Love had an MRI on Sunday and has already been listed as out for Tuesday’s game against Minnesota. During Saturday’s 125-109 win at home over the Denver Nuggets, Love was dealing with soreness in his left knee, which continued after the game. The Cavs haven’t revealed the results of the MRI, simply saying that he will continue to receive treatment and further evaluation over the next few days. When Cleveland played Minnesota on February 8, Love missed the game due to back spasms.

At this point, it remains unclear whether Kevin Love will play in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. In his third season with Cleveland, this was his first selection to the Eastern Conference All-Star roster. While playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love suited up for the Western Conference All-Stars on three occasions.

Kevin Love/Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors

With the New York Knicks looking like they will miss the NBA Playoffs once again — and the Cavs looking to repeat as NBA Champions — trade rumors continue to circle about Carmelo Anthony joining LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. Some of those rumors point to Love leaving the Cavaliers in that deal. However, if the Cavs were interested in dealing the power forward to another team, they are going out of their way to make people think otherwise. LeBron James called the rumors “trash,” while coach Tyronn Lue said that “he’s not going anywhere.”

If the Cavaliers are truly interested in bringing Carmelo Anthony to Cleveland, it looks like it will be in addition to the Cavs’ existing “Big Three,” rather than part of a new Big Three.

Cleveland Cavs at the NBA All-Star Game

Love’s teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are both scheduled to start for the Eastern All-Stars on Friday night, as Cleveland was the only team from their conference with three players making the cut. This will be LeBron’s thirteenth All-Star game, representing the Eastern Conference during his time with both the Cavs and the Miami Heat. After being an All-Star three seasons in a row, Kyrie didn’t make the cut last year.

Upcoming Cleveland Cavs Schedule: February

The Cleveland Cavaliers only have two games left before the NBA All-Star Game on February 19. On Tuesday, the Cavs will spend Valentine’s Day in Minneapolis as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T’wolves are ones of the worst teams in the NBA with a 21-34 record. Cleveland beat Minnesota at home 125-97 earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Cleveland welcomes the Indiana Pacers to the Quicken Loans Arena. So far this season, the Cavs and Pacers each have one victory over each other. Most recently, Cleveland defeated Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse 132-117. When they played in Cleveland last November, the Pacers won 103-93.

After the NBA All-Star Weekend, the Cavs return to regular season action with three games at home beginning Thursday, February 23 against the New York Knicks. Two nights later they host the Chicago Bulls, and two days after that they play their last game of the month against the Milwaukee Bucks.

[Featured Image by Andy Lyons/Getty Images]