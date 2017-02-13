Joy Villa Wears Donald Trump Dress To The Grammys In Latest Attention Ploy

Joy Villa wasn’t one of the biggest stars at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she found a way to temporarily steal the spotlight from the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry.

Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry were all invited to perform at the Grammys, and they’re all Hillary Clinton supporters. So how does a lesser-known star like Joy Villa stand out from the crowd? She lets the entire world know that she’s a Donald Trump fan in a splashy way. As Billboard reports, the singer/songwriter arrived to the Grammys wearing a billowing white cape. While walking the red carpet, she tore it off to reveal a blue dress made from a banner emblazoned with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The back of Joy Villa’s controversial dress read “TRUMP” in huge, sparkly letters. Entertainment Weekly reports that Villa was not nominated for a Grammy this year, but she was eager to get the show; she arrived early to make sure that everyone would be talking about her attention-grabbing look before the bigger stars hit the red carpet. The singer’s Wikipedia page was temporarily edited to read “Joy Angela Villa Trump.”

Joy Villa shared an Instagram post with her fans shortly before she showed off her divisive dress, which is being celebrated by some Trump supporters. However, she did not explain her sartorial decision to give the president a shout-out on her gown. Instead, Villa posted a photo of the red, heart-shaped handbag that she accessorized her political look with. She also shared a message about love.

“My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!???????????? I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me,” Villa wrote. “Thank you ❤️ I hope you enjoy tonight’s @grammysawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. ????So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore! #happygrammysday #blessings #beautiful #love #grammys2017???? #happyvalentinesday #celebration #style #postivevibes #love.”

Many of Joy Villa’s followers did not respond to her “#style” with “#love.”

“You would look better in a trash bag than that dress….Terrible, your career is over before it started….SMH” one of her followers commented.

“Girl even if Trump wasn’t a racist, sexist, bigot that dress was tacky,” another wrote.

The “Make America Great Again” gown was the creation of Andre Soriano, a huge Donald Trump supporter who wants Melania Trump to wear his designs. On his Instagram page, Soriano described Joy Villa’s dress as “A Tribute OUR President Of The United States Of America.”

However, some of Villa’s followers weren’t certain that her dress was meant to be an endorsement of Donald Trump. Many of them speculated that she was just seeking attention and wore the gown as a publicity stunt.

“As you can see each year she tried her hardest to seek attention by wearing less. Didn’t work for her until now. But with disgust,” one commenter wrote.

Villa does have a long history of attending the Grammys in unique outfits that land her on worst-dressed lists, and her “Make America Great Again” banner dress isn’t the first gown she’s worn that’s made from something that you might see on the side of the road. As the Huffington Post reports, Villa rocked a very revealing dress made from bright orange snow fencing to the 2015 Grammy Awards. All she wore underneath the plastic netting was a nude thong and some flesh-colored nipple tape.

“I hope I end up on both (best and worst dressed) lists,” she said of the gown, another Andre Soriano design. “If people love it or hate it, it doesn’t matter to me.”

What do you think Joy Villa’s Donald Trump dress? Did she make the Grammys great again or potentially kill her career? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]