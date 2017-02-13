Who Does ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Send Home Next? Weekly Rose Ceremony Spoilers

Who does The Bachelor star Nick Viall send home next? With just four weeks to go before he reveals his final pick, fans are trying to figure out who Nick eliminates during the upcoming rose ceremonies in the Bahamas, in the girls’ hometowns, and in Finland where the overnight dates and final rose ceremony takes place.

Only six women remain as we head into Week 7 on Monday, February 13. By the end of the episode, Nick will reveal the four girls who will each score a hometown date the following week and it will be one of the most emotional episodes of the season.

Check out the latest preview video from ABC below and then scroll down for the episode-by-episode elimination spoilers for the remainder of the season along with some scoop about the girls who are in the running to become the next Bachelorette— and the choices may not be limited to Nick’s ladies.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead!

Episode 7 — February 13, The Bahamas — Six girls remain but there are only four roses up for grabs. Three lucky ladies score a one-on-one date with Nick (Rachel, Danielle M., and Vanessa) and the remaining girls (Corinne, Kristina, and Raven) will swim with the sharks during the last group date of the season.

According to Reality Steve, Nick sends Danielle home during their one-on-one date and eliminates Kristina after having a conversation with her after the group date.

Episode 8 — February 20, Hometown Dates — Nick’s meets the families of his final four girls and will travel to Texas (Rachel), Canada (Vanessa), Florida (Corinne), and Arkansas (Raven).

During an interview on the Huffington Post’s Here to Make Friends podcast, Nick says Corinne has a “softer side” than fans may not have seen, but that apparently it wasn’t enough to win his heart. Spoilers indicate that Nick will send Corinne home after their hometown date.

Episode 9 — February 27, Overnight Dates — Raven, Vanessa, and Rachel travel to Finland with Nick for the much-anticipated Fantasy Suite dates. Reality Steve states that all three girls will spend the night with Nick but all will not end well with Rachel Linday — Nick will send her home at the rose ceremony.

Episode 10 — March 6, Women Tell All — One week before the finale, Nick will face most of the girls he eliminated. Expect to see several of this season’s most talked-about contestants on stage with Chris Harrison including Corinne Olympios and Liz Sandoz.

Episode 11 — March 13, Season Finale — The final rose ceremony was filmed in Finland in November 2016. Vanessa and Raven will go on their final dates with Nick and then it’s on to the biggest moment of the season. Reality Steve is confident that Nick will face both ladies at the final rose ceremony and will say goodbye to Raven and get engaged to Vanessa.

Steve goes on to say that Nick and Vanessa are still engaged four months after he proposed in Finland and fans can expect them to appear as a couple on the After the Final Rose special that airs after the finale.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Vanessa and Nick may have already spoiled the outcome of the show on Snapchat after posting photos that appeared to show them spending the weekend together.

It won’t be long before fans find out if the spoilers are true and that’s not all — expect to find out who the next Bachelorette is in the coming weeks. Will it be Rachel Lindsay? Corinne Olympios? Raven Gates?

All three girls may be in the running for the gig, but it’s totally possible that producers may have a surprise in store. After all, fans expected Luke Pell to become the Bachelor 2017 and Nick was picked instead, so expect the unexpected when it comes to the big reveal of the next Bachelorette.

Watch the Bachelor Season 21 on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

