George Michael’s Family Call For Investigation After 999 Call Is Leaked

George Michael’s family are now calling for a full investigation into how a 999 call ended up being leaked after Michael’s death last Christmas. A statement has just been issued by solicitors that are working on behalf of George Michael’s family and it has said that they are all “truly appalled” that the 999 phone call was somehow leaked and is still available for the public to hear.

It was Fadi Fawaz who found George Michael after he died in his Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire home in December as George’s boyfriend was attempting to rouse him for a special Christmas Day lunch, according to The Guardian. The leaked 999 phone call that Fawaz made after he found George Michael’s body contains part of the conversation that Fadi had with emergency operators, and this has greatly upset George’s family.

“George’s family and friends are extremely upset and truly appalled that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked. On their behalf we will be ensuring that a full investigation takes place to establish how this material was made available and we will expect the culprit(s) to be dealt with appropriately.”

The statement that the solicitor has made on George Michael’s family’s behalf says that the leaked 999 call is extremely troubling for the family and should never have been leaked for the public to hear.

“We firmly believe that anyone contacting the emergency authorities in situations such as this should be entitled to expect that recordings will not be released to the media and it is deeply distressing to the family that this transcript, and audio recording, has been made public.”

Leaked audio of the 999 call that was made after George Michael’s death is still circulating around the internet, and the Sun has part of the transcript of the horrific phone call that Fadi Fawaz made to 999 dispatchers. He was put through to a female handler and asked for an ambulance during the phone call, which lasted four-and-a-half minutes.

The first thing that 999 dispatchers in the UK ask after taking their phone call is whether or not the patient is conscious and breathing. Fadi confirmed that George Michael was not breathing at this point. When he tried to give the postcode for George’s home, he was unable to do so quickly as he admitted that he was so deeply in shock that he was physically “shaking” at that point. He also incorrectly gave George Michael’s birth date as July 25, rather than June 25.

George Michael 999 call leaked. This is absolutely outrageous! I hope the individual /s are dealt with accordingly! pic.twitter.com/Vwhs4dG487 — maxi (@raj130373) February 12, 2017

Fawaz explained during the phone call that he had tried to wake George Michael up for an entire hour, but was unable to.

“I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it was not possible. He’s gone. He’s blue.”

George Michael’s boyfriend is later heard speaking to emergency call handlers saying that Michael was definitely dead.

“It’s George Michael. I think he’s dead. He’s dead.”

The 999 operator asked if Fadi Fawaz thought that George Michael was beyond help during the call and then asked whether his death was expected.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, I’ve been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn’t wake up, I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he’s not there.”

It is unclear why Fadi Fawaz had waited so long to make the 999 call after he found George Michael.

Meanwhile, with questions as to the timing of George’s funeral, the Inquisitr has reported that further toxicology tests are still being run and George Michael’s funeral probably won’t be held until at least the end of February.

Have you listened to the 999 call that was made after George Michael’s body was found and do you agree that this recording should have been kept private and not leaked for the public to hear?

[Featured Image by Jack Taylor/Getty Images]