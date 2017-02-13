‘Dance Moms’ Spoilers: Abby Lee Miller Talks How Show Will Handle Her Jail Time

Abby Lee Miller, literally, has only days to go before she faces the judge to find out if she will finally go to jail for fraud. And the latest Dance Moms spoilers suggest that while she’s trying to keep a positive attitude, it’s getting very difficult to look at the future with anything but fear because she really is facing jail time. And while previous Dance Moms spoilers suggested that the show wouldn’t be able to continue while Abby Lee Miller was behind bars, the latest Dance Moms spoilers suggest that the show will handle her time in the slammer in a very different way.

First, according to the latest Dance Moms spoilers from Hollywood Life, Abby Lee Miller has been telling people that despite previous reports that suggested that she was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, that simply wasn’t true. While she’s certainly not making light of the situation — she said that she realizes that she did a lot of things wrong, and knows she has to answer for it — she said that she’s “trying to keep a positive attitude” as the reality of jail time becomes more and more evident.

Of course, other Dance Moms spoilers suggest that Abby Lee Miller’s mental state leaves much to be desired. According to Radar Online, there’s a chance that Abby Lee Miller may flee the country to avoid time in the slammer!

As a sidebar: if Radar‘s report is true, this would definitely be an interesting plot twist for the Season 7 filming of Dance Moms.

On Sunday, February 19, Abby Lee Miller will be traveling to London where, according to her, she will be “spilling all the dirt” on the show. Then, the day after that, she’ll be traveling to the ritzy Newcastle Upon Tyne to tell the fans “what’s real, and what’s not” when it comes to the show. This is all right before her final court sentencing date on February 24, and Radar suggests that this trip is Abby’s attempt to leave the country to avoid serving her sentence.

Even worse, the court hasn’t approved this little excursion, and this could lead to trouble for her if, and when, she shows up for sentencing.

“According to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Miller has yet to ask the court for approval to travel to England, Radar can exclusively reveal. Miller hasn’t let her legal troubles stop her from letting loose, as she was spotted at OK! Magazine’s pre-Grammy party on February 9th.”

Finally, the latest Dance Moms spoilers from Celebrity Dirty Laundry suggest that if Abby Lee Miller does have to go to jail, she’s going to serve her time in the most fabulous way possible.

“Abby Lee Miller is trying to stay as positive as possible about her pending fraud case. She’s even telling the media that she will be treating her jail time as a much needed vacation. The reality television stars’ legal issues date back from 2012. Abby was indicated on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud after she allegedly hid $775,000 worth of assets in both 2012 and 2013. She also failed to declare $120,000 worth of currency she brought home after a trip from Australia in 2014.”

That’s one way to look at it, we suppose.

