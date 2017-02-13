Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Not In ‘Trouble’: Will They Go To The Grammys?

Rumors have been swirling that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship has been in trouble. The couple wasn’t together during the Super Bowl last weekend, but they did reunite for a cozy date on Monday night earlier this week.

According to a new report via In Touch Weekly, Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are headed for “trouble already.” Alleged sources told the tabloid said that their relationship has since “hit a speed bump.” Both the print publication and the online version alleged that the new couple is “experiencing significant problems in their relationship due to [Gomez’s] insecurities.”

“The Weeknd is starting to feel suffocated by Selena,” adding that “he feels like she’s moving too quickly.”

The insider also brought up Gomez’s insecurities, saying that she’s nervous about the “Starboy” singer going away on tour while groupies will be “throwing themselves” at him and “he’ll be tempted to stray.”

“She’s so scared that she’s threatened to dump him if he doesn’t let her come along on tour,” the insider said.

“Selena’s acting so crazy that he’s starting to have second thoughts about their relationships. Friends are concerned that it’s only a matter of time before it all ends in tears due to Selena’s self-sabotaging ways.”

Selena Gomez ve The Weeknd ‘in gözü bir şey görmüyorhttps://t.co/iJx372J3b3 pic.twitter.com/rwgCIarAko — Radyo Budems (@radyobudems) February 2, 2017

However, the Gossip Cop has since debunked this so-called report. Gomez and The Weeknd are still very much together and have no known troubles in their relationship. Despite the magazine’s claims, the couple is not having “trouble already” and the two singers appeared happy together earlier this week.

An inside source close to the couple laughed off the report and told Gossip Cop that the report is “untrue.” In fact, there have been other rumors swirling that The Weeknd and Gomez may make their red-carpet debut at the Grammys on Sunday night. Everyone knows that tonight is the Grammys and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is scheduled to perform with Daft Punk, according to Heavy. As for Gomez, she may choose to keep their relationship private or she may show up solo, reports Bustle.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spending a lot of time together in the past few weeks. In 2015, the two stars even performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while the R&B singer was in a relationship with model Bella Hadid.

At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, The Weeknd performed again and even had an awkward run-in with his ex-girlfriend on the runway. Some fans assumed that the two shared chemistry when they briefly interacted on the catwalk even though they split by then.

Now, fans are hoping that Gomez and The Weeknd will confirm the dating rumors by showing up together at the Grammys. It makes sense that there’s been speculation about their relationship. The Weeknd was spotted with a brunette who looked like Gomez at the Billboard Power 100 Celebration at Cecconi’s restaurant, according to TMZ. It doesn’t mean that the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer has anything to worry about, though.

The Weeknd’s date was his co-manager Tony Sal’s 31-year-old wife Rima, who was Miss USA in 2010. The singer was also joined by a group of people at the event and Rima was not in the picture, reports the Daily Mail. And, then, according to another TMZ report, The Weeknd made Gomez his official plus one for Clive Davis’ annual party on Saturday night, the eve of the Grammys. But the couple wasn’t spotted together at the event.

It’s not clear whether Gomez and The Weeknd will attend the Grammys tonight. Do you think the two will make their official red-carpet debut? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images]