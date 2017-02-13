WWE Spoilers: Festival of Friendship, Title Match, Big Debut Highlight ‘Raw’

While the superstars of SmackDown Live are coming off of the brutal Elimination Chamber on Sunday night, the roster of Monday Night Raw was preparing for a wild night in Las Vegas. It should be a pretty big night as there will be a Raw Women’s Title Match, a long-awaited debut (supposedly), and the first-ever Festival of Friendship. No-one really knows what that is, but Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are ready to let the world know.

The official website for WWE has released their preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it looks to be a good show. Some of the main points may be quite strange, but there should be enough good matches and interactions to make the night a fun one.

Bayley to battle Charlotte Flair once more for the Raw Women’s Championship

In the past, Bayley has defeated Charlotte Flair, but she has never picked up a win at a pay-per-view or done it to win the title. Her hope this week on Raw is that she can defeat the current women’s champion and leave Las Vegas with the belt around her waist.

It has been two weeks since Bayley lost to Charlotte at the Royal Rumble, but their feud is not yet over and will continue on Monday. She may finally achieve her dream, but it is going to take a lot to get the better of “The Queen” when the title is on the line.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to hold WWE’s first-ever “Festival of Friendship”

Over the past couple of weeks, the duo known so lovingly as Jeri-KO has had their fair share of issues, but that is nothing new for best friends. They want to show one another that they are still closer than the have ever been before, and that is what’s set to happen at Monday Night Raw in Last Vegas.

The “Festival of Friendship” Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are calling it the “biggest celebration in WWE history,” but no-one really knows anything about it. All fans have to do is tune into Raw and they will learn with the rest of the world.

Will Strowman’s rampage continue?

Braun Strowman has destroyed people everywhere he has walked on Monday Night Raw, and now, he will face his toughest challenge yet in Roman Reigns. Their match is cemented in place for Fastlane, but the giant will still want to deliver more carnage before that time.

Fans aren’t overly thrilled with this feud or match, but it is happening and there is nothing that can be done about it. Bleacher Report states that it hasn’t been all bad, though, as it is being done to make both guys look strong going into WrestleMania 33, and it is working.

Emmalina makes her debut

Is it going t to happen? Is it going to be delayed again? For around four months, WWE has been teasing the makeover for Emma and the debut of Emmalina, but she has been nowhere to be found. It is being advertised again for this week, but no-one will believe it until they see her.

Are Enzo Amore & Big Cass in line for a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity?

Ever since Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows won the titles a couple of weeks ago, they have seen opponents coming out of everywhere and wanting to take the belts from them. Cesaro and Sheamus believe they should still be the owners of the titles, but Enzo Amore and Big Cass may finally get their shot at them as well.

This week’s Monday Night Raw is going to be right after the Elimination Chamber, so, it may not be as big as the next few episodes will be. The following weeks will see the return of Goldberg as Team Red prepares for Fastlane in early March and continues the build-up to WrestleMania 33. The two best friends that anyone could have will celebrate their solid bond and there may end up being a huge debut, but that remains to be seen.

