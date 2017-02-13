Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A First Look At NYC Pop-Up Shop

Kylie Jenner gave her fans a sneak peek at her new pop-up shop in New York City, set to open on Monday, February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

19-year-old Kylie Jenner is about to open her second pop-up shop, selling exclusive merchandise, clothing, and cosmetics. Jenner’s initial pop-up shop in Los Angeles opened before Christmas time and was a huge success, according to Daily Mail.

A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:23am PST

On Sunday, The Kylie Jenner Shop official Instagram account shared a preview of some of the items shoppers could expect to see when the store opens on Monday.

Satin Bombers #Vday A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:37am PST

Kylie Jenner, who was in New York for Fashion Week this week, stopped into the pop-up shop on Saturday to make sure everything was ready for the big opening.

A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

Jenner uploaded videos of the pop-up store to Snapchat in order to get fans excited to go and see it for themselves.

Someone yelled "#kyga" lmao A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

The Kylie Jenner Shop official Instagram account has already gained over a million followers.

The account shared photos of both a black and white “Thick!” bikini.

2 More Days till the Drop 2 launches on KylieJennerShop.com A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:31am PST

The term “thick” is referring to a woman with curves.

All of the items are set to launch on the store’s website on Tuesday as well, so even if you are not located near New York City, you can still get your hands on one of Kylie’s Valentine’s Day Lip Kits if you want.

#???? A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

The 19-year-old met up with her team of people in New York City, who showed her around the pop-up shop.

Kylie had said that she had basically designed the store “over the phone” but that she had loved how it had turned out.

Follow @kylizzlesnapchats for more ✨✨✨ A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The Kylie Jenner Shop is located at 27 Mercer St. in New York City and will open at 10 a.m. on Monday and will stay open until 9 p.m., it will also be open on Valentine’s Day, and until all of the items are sold.

#???? A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

If Kylie Jenner’s holiday pop-up shop in Los Angeles was any indication of how successful this store will be, it will likely be a madhouse come Monday.

As long as there is a stock of product to sell to eager Kylie Jenner fans and shoppers, the N.Y.C. pop-up will remain open. The West Coast holiday pop-up shop stayed open for a few weeks, according to Bustle.

A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

How long do you think Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop will stay open in New York City? Will it be as big of a success as the Los Angeles location? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin / Stringer / Getty Images]