Ex-NFL Player Quentin Moses Died In House Fire While Trying To Save Two People

The Inquisitr has sad NFL news to report out of Monroe, Georgia, as former Miami Dolphins Quentin Moses has died in a house fire on Sunday morning.

Per the NFL website, there were two people in addition to former NFL player Quentin Moses who also died in the house fire on Sunday morning.

The Monroe Fire Department Chief Keith Glass said the 33-year-old former Miami Dolphins, 31-year-old Andria Godard, and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine Godard all died in the house fire. Quentin Moses was found unconscious by firefighters and moved outside. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Per Online Athens, Quentin died while attempting to save Andria Godard and her 10-year-old daughter from the house fire. Andria and Jasmine were the wife and daughter of Xavier Godard who was a classmate of Moses at Cedar Shoals and a very good friend. Xavier Godard went on to compete at Western Carolina in football from the years 2002 to 2004 as a returner and receiver. In 2007, Xavier passed away in a drowning accident. His death happened just months after Quentin was first drafted into the NFL.

According to Kamau Hull, a distant relative and former Cedar Shoals teammate, Xavier and Quentin were inseparable friends.

“Off the field, they were just as close as could be, but on the field, they were both just the ultimate competitors.”

The Georgia house was completely engulfed in flames just after 6:00 a.m. when firefighters first arrived at the scene. The roof collapsed on the home while firefighters attempted to gain control of the fire. The cause of the house fire which killed Quentin Moses and Andria and Jasmine is still being investigated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Quentin’s family,” said UGA Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. Quentin was an outstanding representative of not only the University of Georgia but also his hometown of Athens. On behalf UGA Athletics, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family.”

The Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also gave a statement regarding the tragic death of this former NFL player on Twitter.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017

Quentin Moses was selected by the Oakland Raiders during the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. He, however, never played for the team. The Miami Dolphins ended up claiming him off waivers after he was released from the Raiders before the 2007 NFL Season started, according to ESPN.

In the four seasons Quentin played for the Miami Dolphins he had three and a half sacks and 35 tackles. Jason Taylor, who is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later on in the year, was among many of Quentin’s former teammates who took to social media to express their sadness for his death.

My heart breaks for former teammate and friend Quentin Moses and his family. Thoughts, prayers and tears! So sad. Life is too short #RIP — Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) February 12, 2017

A former Cedar Shoals teammate Jonathan Bush claimed Quentin was the team’s Michael Jordan.

Woke up this morning to some very sad news of the passing of my @georgiafootball brother Quentin Moses. Please keep Q and his family in your prayers! Gone to soon. A photo posted by td58 (@td58) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Per ESPN, Moses was also the defensive MVP for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2005. In fact, the 2005 Georgia Bulldogs team even one the SEC championship. During his college football career, Moses acquired 133 tackles and 25 sacks.

After retiring as an NFL football player, Quentin Moses went on to coach football instead. He was currently in his fifth year as the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University. James Miller, the head football coach at Reinhardt University believes he speaks for everyone when he says how much Quentin will be missed.

“Quentin Moses was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the field and in the classroom. We will miss his leadership, and I will miss his friendship.”

Rest in peace Quentin Moses.

[Featured Image by Greg Trott/Getty Images]