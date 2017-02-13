‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Is Engaged To David Eason After Welcoming Daughter

Jenelle Evans is getting married. Just weeks after welcoming her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie, with boyfriend David Eason, the Teen Mom 2 star has announced her engagement.

On Instagram, after sharing several professional photos of her baby girl, Jenelle Evans shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend, David Eason, and officially confirmed their plans to wed.

“We’ve decided on forever,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the photo below, in which she is seen showing of her engagement ring.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 after the reality star and her former boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, son Kaiser, 2, called off their plans to wed just months after getting engaged during a trip to St. Thomas. As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith got engaged during a scene for the show but split a while later and both quickly moved on.

Jenelle Evans is known for moving quick when it comes to her relationships and just a short time after splitting from Griffith, she went public with her live-in relationship with Eason.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans said during an interview with People Magazine in March 2016, months after their relationship began.

“He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” Evans continued, “and he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

Jenelle Evans went on to reveal that despite her history of moving fast with men, she and Eason were “taking things slow.” She then added that Eason was “definitely” someone she could see as a terrific person to have kids with.

“We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that,” Jenelle Evans explained at the time.

“I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,’ but honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began facing rumors of a pregnancy months after her interview with People Magazine, but for whatever reason, the reality star chose to keep her pregnancy to herself until August.

In July of last year, Jenelle Evans refused to confirm her pregnancy even after a police report revealed that she was at least 10 weeks pregnant.

Although there were many denials, Jenelle Evans ultimately chose to confirm her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of herself and Eason. In the photo, Evans was showing off her baby bump to fans in a flowing gown as she and Eason stood near a boat. Jenelle Evans continued to keep fans in the loop with her pregnancy online in the months that followed her baby news confirmation and at the end of January, after giving birth, Evans shared the first photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram. She also shared a few other photos of her daughter with fans in the weeks that followed.

