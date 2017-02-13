Laurence Fishburne Responds To The Negative ‘Batman V Superman’ Reviews

Laurence Fishburne has leapt to the defence of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, insisting that he didn’t understand that huge wave of negative reviews that greeted its release back in March of last year.

Laurence Fishburne made this admission during his recent discussion with the LA Times to promote John Wick: Chapter 2, which sees him re-teaming with his former Matrix co-star Keanu Reeves. The topic of discussion soon turned to Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, though, as well as Laurence Fishburne’s future in the DC Extended Universe.

Fishburne made it clear that while others didn’t he loved Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, picking out Zack Snyder’s direction and his decision to cast Jesse Eisenberg as the villainous Lex Luthor as the prime reasons why he’s a fan of the filmmaker.

Laurence Fishburne even admitted that he found himself touched and moved by one of the blockbuster’s most divisive moments, too.

Look, I love what Zack Snyder does. Jesse Eisenberg, this little nebbishy guy, as Lex Luthor? For me, that’s a genius move. And the whole thing with Martha Kent and Martha Wayne? I don’t know, man, I must be sentimental but that’s some heartwarming [stuff] to me. So I don’t get it.

Quite a few film fans have registered their displeasure with the fact that Batman and Superman were able to instantly get over their titular differences just because their mothers share the same first name. Plus Jesse Eisenberg’s performance as Lex Luthor has also come in for quite a bashing, too, with fans quick to point out how much they preferred Gene Hackman and Kevin Spacey’s previous portrayals.

But while Laurence Fishburne insisted that he was more than happy with Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, he did admit that he’s a huge fan of rivals Marvel, while at the same time declaring that he can’t believe how far behind the DC Extended Universe is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the release of Suicide Squad, the DCEU only has three films in its oeuvre while the MCU reached 14 with the release of Doctor Strange in November. Laurence Fishburne clearly believes that the DCEU has some catching up to do.

We’ve been waiting 35 years for these [characters] to show up on the screen. What were they doing over there? Marvel has been kicking their ass. This is the comic-book geek in me, who has a collection of comic books. I’ve been waiting to see these people on-screen forever.

The DCEU will do just that in 2017, with both Wonder Woman and Justice League set to hit cinemas before the end of the year. But don’t expect to see Laurence Fishburne reprise his role as Perry White for a third time in the latter, though, as the actor admitted during the same discussion that a scheduling conflict stopped him from doing so.

His part in the Justice League wasn’t going to be that substantial anyway, as the actor admitted that he was only required for a day of filming. He also confessed that he’d just get in the way, too, as you really just want to see the rest of the Justice League rather than Daily Planet editor Perry White.

They asked me to come for a day, but I couldn’t work it out, schedule-wise. And really, what do you need the newspaperman in Justice League for? You want to see the Flash. You want to see Aquaman. You want to see Wonder Woman. You want to see the Lantern.

Those of you that want to see Laurence Fishburne in action can do so now, though, as John Wick: Chapter 2 was released into cinemas on Friday, while Wonder Woman and the Justice League will be released on June 2, 2017, and November 17, 2017, respectively.

