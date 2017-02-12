Grammys 2017: Complete List Of Grammy Winners [Post To Be Continually Updated]

Music’s biggest night is currently underway!
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards — from hereon referred to as the 2017 Grammys, — being telecast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will honor the best of music excellence and feature performances from Beyonce, Adele, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars, the latter of whom is said to be heading a star-studded tribute to the late musical icon, Prince.
As the evening progresses, the Inquisitr will update readers on the 2017 Grammy winners as they occur. Below, you will find the hits and misses of the 2017 Grammys, as noted by USA Today, with winners’ names being displayed in bold type. Please note that some recipients received their trophies hours before the 2017 Grammys telecast on Sunday, February 12 during pre-show ceremonies.
Best R&B Song:
Come and See Me, PARTYNEXTDOOR feat. Drake
Exchange, Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better, Rihanna
WINNER: Lake By The Ocean, Maxwell
Luv, Tory Lanez
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
William Bell, The Three of Me
BJ The Chicago Kid, Woman’s World
Fantasia, Sleeping With The One I Love
WINNER: Lalah Hathaway, Angel
Jill Scott, Can’t Wait
Best R&B Performance:
BJ The Chicago Kid, Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James, Permission
Musiq Soulchild, I Do
Rihanna, Needed Me
WINNER: Solange, Cranes In The Sky
Best Americana Album:
True Sadness, The Avett Brothers
WINNER: This Is Where I Live, William Bell
The Cedar Creek Sessions, Kris Kristofferson
The Bird & The Rifle, Lori McKenna
Kid Sister, The Time Jumpers
Best Latin Pop Album:
WINNER: Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy
Ilusión, Gaby Moreno
Similares, Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo, Sanalejo
Buena Vida, Diego Torres
Best Country Album:
Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
WINNER: A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord, Keith Urban
Best Country Song:
Blue Ain’t Your Color, Keith Urban
Die A Happy Man, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Humble And Kind, Tim McGraw
My Church, Maren Morris
Vice, Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, Different For Girls
Brothers Osbourne, 21 Summer
Kenny Chesney & Pink, Setting The World On Fire
WINNER: Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton, Jolene
Chris Young With Cassadee Pope, Think Of You
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Book of Intuition, Kenny Barron Trio
Dr. Um, Peter Erskine
Sunday Night At The Vanguard, The Fred Hersch Trio
Nearness, Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau
WINNER: Country For Old Men, John Scofield
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Human Nature, Herb Alpert
When You Wish Upon A Star, Bill Frisell
Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY, Steve Gadd Band
Unspoken, Chuck Loeb
WINNER: Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
WINNER: Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring … XXVIII, Louie Vega
Best Dance Recording:
Tearing Me Up, Bob Moses
WINNER: Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
Never Be Like You, Flume Featuring Kai
Rinse & Repeat, Riton featuring Kah-Lo
Drinkee, Sofi Tukker
Best Music Film:
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki
WINNER: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years, The Beatles
Lemonade, Beyoncé
The Music of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry, Various Artists
Best Music Video:
WINNER: Formation, Beyoncé
River, Leon Bridges
Up & Up, Coldplay
Gosh, Jamie XX
Upside Down & Inside Out, OK Go
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Poets & Saints, All Sons & Daughters
American Prodigal, Crowder
Be One, Natalie Grant
Youth Revival [Live], Hillsong Young & Free
WINNER: Love Remains, Hillary Scott & The Family
Best Gospel Album:
Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House, Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper’s Heart [Live], Todd Dulaney
WINNER: Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin
Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
WINNER: Can’t Stop The Feeling!; Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohm, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Kunal Nayyar
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
Just Like Fire, P!nk
Purple Lamborghini, Skrillex & Rick Ross
Try Everything, Shakira
The Veil, Peter Gabriel
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Bridge of Spies
Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
WINNER: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Stranger Things Volume 1
Stranger Things Volume 2
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Amy
WINNER: Miles Ahead
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector’s Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Best Musical Theater Album:
Bright Star
WINNER: The Color Purple
Fiddler On The Roof
Kinky Boots
Waitress
Album Of The Year:
25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Record Of The Year:
Hello, Adele
Formation, Beyoncé
7 Years, Lukas Graham
Work, Rihanna feat. Drake
Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots
Song Of The Year:
Formation, Beyoncé
Hello, Adele
I Took A Pill In Ibiza, Mike Posner
Love Yourself, Justin Bieber
7 Years, Lukas Graham
Best New Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson.Paak
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Winner: Adele, Hello
Beyoncé, Hold Up
Justin Bieber, Love Yourself
Kelly Clarkson, Piece By Piece (Idol Version)
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Closer, The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
7 Years, Lukas Graham
Work, Rihanna featuring Drake
Cheap Thrills, Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Album:
Cinema, Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan
Stages Live, Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Winner: 25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
Best Rock Performance:
Joe (Live From Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes
Don’t Hurt Yourself, Beyoncé feat. Jack White
Blackstar, David Bowie
The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan), Disturbed
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
Best Alternative Music Album:
22, A Million, Bon Iver
Blackstar, David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, King
Malibu, Anderson.Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best Rap Album:
Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Bland Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo, Kanye West
Best Metal Performance:
Shock Me, Baroness
Silvera, Gojira
Rotting in Vain, Korn
Dystopia, Megadeth
The Price is Wrong, Periphery
Best Rock Song:
Blackstar, David Bowie
Burn the Witch, Radiohead
Hardwired, Metallica
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
My Name is Human, Highly Suspect
Best Rock Album:
California, Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant
Magma, Gojira
Death of a Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco
Weezer, Weezer
Best R&B Album:
In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mýa
Best Rap Performance:
Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, No Problem
Desiigner, Panda
Drake, feat. The Throne, Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infrared, All The Way Up
ScHoolboy Q feat. Kanye West, That Part
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, Freedom
Drake, Hotline Bling
D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty, Broccoli
Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, Ultralight Beam
Kanye West feat. Rihanna, Famous
Best Rap Song:
All The Way Up, Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infrared
Famous, Kanye West feat. Rihanna
Hotline Bling, Drake
No Problem, Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam, Kanye West feat. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best Country Solo Performance:
Brandy Clark, Love Can Go To Hell
Miranda Lambert, Vice
Maren Morris, My Church
Carrie Underwood, Church Bells
Keith Urban, Blue Ain’t Your Color
