Kylie Jenner Sports Enormous Pout — More Lip Injections?

Kylie Jenner’s famous pout seems to be growing in size. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture on Instagram in which her lips seemed bigger than usual. Of course, her fans were not having it and one of them alleged her of being “so plastic.”

Kylie Jenner surely has a very beautiful face and some would agree that she doesn’t really need a lot of work to look pretty. But when her fans see her ever-changing face, they are definitely not pleased.

Kylie Jenner has many fans and with them are Instagram accounts that mock her old face, Inquisitr has previously reported.

However, Kylie Jenner says that the reason her face looks so stunning is because she has help from some of the greatest makeup artists in the world. And she insists makeup can change the way you look.

“Working with some of the best makeup artists has taught me a lot of amazing tricks to making me feel more confident and I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery.”

But Kylie Jenner has admitted that she’s had her lips done.

“I still do Juvederm for my lips,” she said.

And she has all praises for her plastic surgeon. A fake look is not Kylie’s style and that’s why she is happy that her surgeon insists on a natural look.

“He’s the best, and he’s super natural about it. I was going to somebody before, and it was just looking crazy.”

She goes on to say that she highly recommends lip fillers because if someone doesn’t like it, they can always discontinue.

“I would recommend that anyone who gets it done go for a filler that lasts only two to four months. It’s annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it.”

Kylie Jenner has also received a lot of flak for her body. The Inquisitr reported that her fans are criticizing her for her exaggerated figure and the fact that she is trying to look more and more like Kim Kardashian.

“Kylie feels a tremendous amount of pressure to compete with Kim. No one wants her to try and live up to Kim’s fame and beauty, but Kylie can’t help but compare herself to her sexy older sister. She sees herself in Kim and wants to be like her. But it’s really tough on her mentally because Kim is so beautiful and sexy. Her body is crazy sexy and Kylie gets frustrated trying to emulate her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Recently, there were rumors that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have had her derriere enhanced. However, Kylie Jenner denied having surgery. There is a possibility that Kylie may be lying about her surgery, the Inquisitr reported.

“No a** implants,” she stated. “You know, I used to be 120 [pounds]… I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing, like, 136. But it’s all right, I like the chunkiness,” the Huffington Post reported Jenner as saying.

“I don’t really think I have the fattest a**, but I know my angles,” she said. Fans have said again and again that Kylie Jenner now looks rather freakish and not appealing.

“Your face and hair look nice that’s it the rest looks freakish not appealing at all,” one fan said.

“Kylie have u looked at yr figure in the mirror. U need to start downsizing. Yr body. Yr so so so much bigger than yr sisters,” said another.

Of course, posting such pictures is not going to help rumors go away.

Do you think Kylie Jenner has had more surgery? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]