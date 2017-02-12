Christie Brinkley Looks Young And Fit Thanks To Botox, Apples, And Acid Soap

Christie Brinkley is proving that age is nothing but a number. The 63-year-old model made her ninth appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover. She was featured for the past three years from 1979 to 1981.

The blonde bombshell is also opening up about her diet and health tips. Brinkley’s diet includes plenty of vegetables, whole grains, and clean foods. She spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her diet.

“I haven’t touched a piece of meat since I read a graphic description of Chicago’s slaughterhouses when I was 12,” Brinkley said.

“Over the years I’ve gone through all the varying phases, but currently I’m a vegetarian who doesn’t eat fish or dairy except for goat’s and sheep’s milk. My great luxury in life is my private chef, who is trained in healthy cooking.”

Christie Brinkley is here with her daughters for Sports Illustrated. I would like to remind everyone she is 63. Also she can walk on water.. pic.twitter.com/aR92j8ywvY — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) February 7, 2017

Brinkley also told Shape that she takes many opportunities throughout the day to multi-task with simple yet effective exercise tasks. For example, she will do 30 push-ups before getting into the shower and then 20 more before blow drying her hair. Then, she will do more after drying her hair. Brinkley also does squats while drying her hair and works on her calves while brushing her teeth or slicing up vegetables in the kitchen.

She also does yoga, rides her bike, paddleboards, surfs, skis, and swims. As for Brinkley’s skincare routine, she makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, exfoliates daily with a lactic-acid-filled cleanser, and switches up various moisturizers and creams, reports Forbes. Brinkley may be soaking up the sun in her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, but she often avoids the sun and wears sunscreen when she does step outside.

When it comes to plastic surgery, she admits that she’s had some help when it comes to her looks. Brinkley told People and wrote in the Daily Mail that she often gets laser-treatments, radio-frequency skin tightening, and fillers.

“I have fillers in super-tiny doses – and, just like make-up, the best ones are imperceptible. They can give the overall face a lift and also diminish fine lines. Use a very small amount because over-filling removes contours and gives you a flat face,” she advised.

Brinkley also admitted that she has gotten Botox injections, but having one injected into her forehead was a “disaster,” since it made her “look sad.” She only gets Botox around her “double chin area and jawline” along with her neck.

Brinkley admits that all of her plastic surgery treatments were non-surgical and painless, at least somewhat. But, they were quick and somewhat enjoyable, notes the icon.

“There is some truth to the old adage: ‘No pain, no gain.’ Injections, lasers, and energy treatments are rarely completely pain-free.”

She has been strictly following her low-sugar, no-dairy, clean diet. Brinkley will eat an apple 20 minutes before meals to leave her feeling fuller longer and preventing her from overeating. It has helped since she has a 27-inch waist to speak of. When Brinkley wants to cheat, she will enjoy a glass of red wine with organic dark chocolate.

Photos of Brinkley alongside her daughters Alex Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook have gone viral on social media, but those aren’t the only photos blowing up the internet. Brinkley took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she currently holds the record for the oldest model to shoot the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In addition, her 31-year-old daughter is the youngest to make an appearance as seen in a throwback post from 1989.

According to People, Brinkley first covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 1979, then set a record when she landed the covers for the next two years. She last covered the magazine by posing in a string bikini back in 2004. Brinkley said she never expected to be on the cover ever again after that.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!'” she said.

“When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!'”

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target]