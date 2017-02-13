9 Ways Trump Can Use Laws To Hurt Or Help The Entertainment Industry

The following article is entirely the opinion of Maryam Louise and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

With President Trump making a large number of executive orders, is it possible that he will ax some of the laws that musicians, artists, entertainers, and other creative people rely on?

Alternatively, will President Trump improve the lives of creative people by getting laws on the books that could shine a light on some aspects of their livelihood that have been “ignored?”

Currently, there are four main areas the entertainment world that are somewhat problematic — and Michael Jackson is at the heart of the biggest one.

The IRS is currently launching a $1 billion lawsuit against Michael Jackson for back taxes they think his estate owes based on the value of MJ’s “image” at the time of his death, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Unfortunately, Trump might need to intervene because the IRS is attempting to make a real claim on something that is intangible, and many celebrities are worried about this causing problems for anyone that inherits their wealth.

Another issue that the entertainment world deals with is the high fees that are charged when performers from the U.K. come to tour in America.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a band from the U.K. will typically pay $7,000 for paperwork related to their visas on top of having to cancel concerts and reschedule any plane tickets if the visa is late.

Alternatively, Americans do not wait very long for visas to perform on a tour in the U.K. and only pay about $50 per visa.

Another issue that does not help creative people in America gain income online pertains to the lack of laws that America has protecting copyright.

For example, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Germany does not allow free downloads or a pirated material from musicians or artists under their GEMA laws.

One other issue that affects a lot of celebrities is paying a hefty estate tax when they die unexpectedly. For example, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Steve Jobs died tax-free because he knew he was going to die and put all of his money into and a state.

Alternatively, James Gandolfini of The Sopranos had no idea that he would die at age 51 of a possible heart attack, and since he had not done any estate planning, almost 80 percent of his $70 million in wealth was open for IRS taxation at at 55 percent rate.

There are also direct ways that Trump could improve laws such as funding for the arts. Instead of trimming the budget to cut the Funds for the Arts program, Trump could easily add to it in ways that benefit people in the Rust Belt and in Blue Collar communities.

For example, Trump could put Betsy DeVos in charge of reinstating art, music, and dance programs in every school that are as strong as the athletics departments.

Trump could also make a program based on the New Deal that gives WPA grants to musicians and other creative people to work with people with disabilities, elders, and veterans in art therapy-style programs.

If Trump is looking for laws to cut, there is one in California that is slightly absurd. For example, IMDb was required by a new California ruling to remove the ages of actors at their request, according to Hollywood Reporter.

However, making laws about music can go too far. For example, Nation in Kenya reported in October 2016 that newly proposed laws about the entertainment industry were “draconian.”

In the proposed law, anyone in Kenya that posted videos online would have to register their content. They would also need to have police officers present while filming a video to ensure that no rules were being broken.

Ultimately, most of the opponents of changing the laws in “Stage Plays Act Cap222” saw this as a way for the government to censor the media and keep the entertainment industry from growing.

On the other hand, there is at least one law that many creative people would like to see left in place — and it is also expected by their employers in the entertainment industry.

For example, CNN explained in 2012 that workers in the film industry such as television producers, stagehands, dancers, singers, and actors all collect unemployment benefits between seasons.

