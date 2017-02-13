‘Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix’ Limited Edition Includes Exclusive Sora Pin

When the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix comes to PlayStation 4 on March 28 in North America, fans have the option of upgrading their pre-order to the newly announced Limited Edition. It includes an exclusive pin featuring two images of Sora, posing as he appears on the cover art for both Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5. The game and pin are bundled together in collectible packaging similar to the recently released Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue.

There is no price difference between the standard version of the game and the Limited Edition, with both being sold at a suggested retail price of $49.99 USD. Those who have already pre-ordered at their local brick and mortar should note the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Limited Edition can only be purchased on the Square Enix Online Store while supplies last.

Get the Limited Edition of #KH 1.5 + 2.5 exclusively from the #SquareEnix online store & get a rare pin! Out March 28 (NA) / March 31 (EU) pic.twitter.com/D2v7ZY5AiV — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) February 9, 2017

In the world of Disney collectibles, pins are a hot commodity, and this particular pin joins a growing collection of Kingdom Hearts pins that have been released in similar exclusive collections over the years. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 were previously released on the PlayStation 3. Even though many players have seen these games before, newcomers and fans alike will be able to experience the entire main library of Kingdom Hearts games thus far on a single console with the release of 1.5 + 2.5 and 2.8 on PS4.

Those playing on the PlayStation 4 Pro can rest assured that Sora’s adventure is compatible with the new console, as gameplay runs in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (FPS) on the system.

Kingdom Hearts celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, just as Final Fantasy celebrates its 30th anniversary. As part of the celebration, collectors in Japan are being treated to a special edition Kingdom Hearts PS4 Slim that is covered with iconic symbols from the series like keyblades, crowns, and Mickey ears. There has been no indication yet that fans in the U.S. will be able to get it stateside in the same way that Sony and Square Enix made the limited edition Final Fantasy XV console available at GameStop and EB Games.

.@KINGDOMHEARTS III BRING ARTS Sora 6" action figure pre-orders are open now! Take him with you, wherever you are… https://t.co/u7F5heeNoa pic.twitter.com/nSwKC6MMOu — SQEX Merchandise (@SQEX_MD_NA) February 2, 2017

Collectors in North America can get their hands on some new Kingdom Hearts III merchandise, though. Square Enix has opened pre-orders for a new 6-inch Sora figure. Being sold for $69.99 USD, the figure is part of the Bring Arts Kai collection of portable, yet highly-detailed figures. The poses shown in the promotional photos show the Sora figure tagging along for an afternoon tea and adding some flair to a parfait glass.

The figure comes with several interchangeable parts that include three pairs of hands, a battle-ready alternative head, Sora’s new keyblade, and the matching twin guns the keyblade can transform into in the game (as seen in the E3 trailer). For those times when the Sora figure is put on display rather than in your pocket, it rests on a clear, crystal-like stand that’s cut in the shape of the Kingdom Hearts heart. Although Kingdom Hearts III does not have an official release date yet, this figure is expected to become available later this year in August.

Look who is joining our #PlayArtsKAI line! #KINGDOMHEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep A Fragment Passage – AQUA ! pic.twitter.com/A9lg7W4QIC — SQEX Products EMEA (@SQEX_Merch_EMEA) February 1, 2017

Also coming soon is a Figure Arts Kai figure of Aqua based on her appearance in Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage. Recently unveiled at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair, pre-orders for the Aqua figure have not yet opened in the U.S.

[Featured Image by Square Enix/Disney]