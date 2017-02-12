Why Is Alzheimer’s Disease Trending On Facebook?

You may have noticed that Alzheimer’s disease is currently trending on Facebook. The question is – do you know why?

The reason Alzheimer’s disease is currently trending is because researchers at Sweden’s Lund University may have made a breakthrough in medical science, per a study they posted on the Lund University’s website.

Based on their research, the scientists at Lund University have discovered a link between intestinal bacteria (also known as gut bacteria) and Alzheimer’s. Per the results behind the study, the scientists believe gut bacteria can “accelerate the development of Alzheimer’s Disease.” The researchers believe the findings of this study will open the door to new possibilities of both preventing and treating this disease.

What Is Gut Bacteria, Anyway?

What some people are not aware of is the fact that the human body is full of bacteria. Per WebMD, your intestines is full of bacteria – commonly referred to as gut bacteria. The purpose of the bacteria is to assist in the digestion of food. The bacteria assists in making vitamins and sending the vitamins where they need to go in your body. Without bacteria, the human body wouldn’t exist.

How Did The Study Reach These Results?

The Swedish researchers came to these results by studying healthy mice and mice with Alzheimer’s disease. While studying the mice, the researchers discovered the diseased mice had a different composition of gut bacteria when compared to the healthy mice. Mice with less gut bacteria were determined to be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

In order to study the link between gut bacteria and Alzheimer’s further, the researchers transferred some of the gut bacteria that was in the diseased mice to the healthy mice. They discovered the healthy mice started to develop early stages of Alzheimer’s afterwards.

So, How Do You Improve Gut Bacteria?

Given the fact that these scientists have found a link between gut bacteria and Alzheimer’s disease, it makes sense that you would want to know how to improve your gut bacteria. The first thing to keep in mind is that all you can do is improve the gut bacteria. You can’t really do away with the bacteria because your body needs it in order to survive. Authority Nutrition suggests taking the following steps to improve the bacteria currently in your intestines:

Eat a wide variety of food

Eat an ample supply of fruits, veggies, and beans

Eat fermented foods such as yogurt

Avoid artificial sweeteners

Eat whole grains

Take a probiotic supplement

Below is a video which discusses additional foods you can consume to improve your intestinal bacteria.

As the Gut Health Project reports, Alzheimer’s isn’t the only disease you have to worry about when it comes to intestinal bacteria. When you have a large amount of unhealthy gut bacteria it can have a negative impact on your autoimmune system, your mental health, and your immune system. It is known to cause people to struggle with weight, to struggle with diabetes, and to develop skin conditions.

Considering everything that scientists have been able to uncover about gut bacteria, it is in your best interest to work on improving it, even if you aren’t concerned with developing Alzheimer’s disease.

What are your thoughts on the link between gut bacteria and Alzheimer’s disease? Do you think scientists are one step closer to finding a cure, or at least better treatments for the condition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Kateryna Kon/ShutterStock]