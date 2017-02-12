Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Dazzle On The Alexander Wang Runway For NYFW

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were the stars of the show at Alexander Wang’s Spring 2017 show on Saturday during New York Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, are two of the hottest models in the fashion industry at the moment. Jenner and Hadid dazzled on Alexander Wang’s runway in luxe, leather looks during New York Fashion Week 2017, according to Daily Mail.

Jenner and Hadid both wore black leather pants with dark, dramatic eye makeup as they walked down the runway in front of the biggest names in fashion. The supermodels’ celebrity family and friends were also in attendance to show their support.

Kendall Jenner, supermodel and reality star on her family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sported a leather choker necklace, booties, and a masculine button down blouse.

Bella, the younger sister of fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, strutted her stuff down the runway in similar leather pants and black boots, with a graphic long-sleeve shirt.

Before the show on Saturday, Alexander Wang revealed that he has an upcoming collaboration with Adidas and teased it at fashion week by walking the runway.

Kendall Jenner’s younger sister Kylie, 19, was backstage at the fashion show snapping selfies with Kendall and Bella.

Kendall Jenner recently answered questions for a Vogue Q&A along with other cover stars Ashely Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti, and Imaan Hammam.

Jenner was asked what tattoo she would give to her best friend, Gigi Hadid, and she replied that “it would have something to do with me — right on her forehead.”

She then changed her mind and said that the tattoo should be across her chest and say “Kenny is the best.”

Meanwhile, Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, is on the mend from her breakup with R&B singer The Weeknd, who has reported moved on very quickly to Selena Gomez.

However, the supermodel has been keeping busy, booking modeling gigs left and right. On February 9, Bella was caught cozying up next to Victor Cruz in an Instagram picture.

The two were all smiles while catching up, according to Hollywood Life. Was she attempting to make The Weeknd jealous after he had been caught in photographs on an Italian getaway with Selena Gomez?

Apparently, Bella Hadid and Victor Cruz’s meetup was strictly business. The celebrities are both Nike ambassadors.

Bella and Victor were promoting the Nike #NYMade campaign.

Hadid and Cruz will star alongside tennis star Serena Williams, rapper Nas, and Odell Beckham, Jr. to help promote Nike’s Soho store.

Bella also recently hit the runway with her sister, Gigi, for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Show in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, on February 8.

Tommy Hilfiger showed off his latest designs from the TommyXGigi collection.

