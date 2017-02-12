Chris Brown ‘Sad’ About Valentine’s Day, Wants Rihanna Back

Chris Brown and Rihanna may not be together but he’s sure “sad” now that Valentine’s Day is around the corner and he doesn’t have either Rihanna or Karrueche Tran in his life.

The sources have said that Chris Brown misses Rihanna a lot. It’s also been said that Chris Brown’s sporting latest hair style because he wants Rihanna and Karrueche Tran’s attention.

The sources have stated that Chris Brown loves to change his look all the time and not without a reason. “Breezy’s always changing up his look and trying to do something new and fresh and that’s one one of the reasons for him to get extensions,” the Hollywood Life has stated.

“Karrueche [Tran] had an impact too. Chris knows she secretly loves dudes with dreads and long hair in general and it’s his subtle way of trying to get her attention once again.”

The sources have stated that Chris Brown is also feeling a bit lonely because Valentine’s Day is coming up. He’s definitely sad.

“Valentine’s Day is coming up and he’s a little sad,” the source explained.

Chris Brown wants either Rihanna or Karueche Tran back. Chris Brown has realized it was his mistake that he broke up with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. “He’s had some pretty bomb relationships that ended badly and he realizes that all of them were mostly his fault. He misses Kae and Rihanna. If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth.”

Drown in tears. A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:39am PST

This is not the first time rumors of Chris Brown coming back together with Rihanna have emerged. The Inquisitr had reported that Rihanna and Chris were possibly meeting in private. And that they are talking every single day. They’re talking every day again and have met up a few times,” said the pal.

It’s also been said that Chris Brown is a changed man these days. Moodier and some have gone as far as to dub him a feminist. “He’s moodier and more serious, but he’s much softer and a borderline feminist these days.”

However, it doesn’t look like Rihanna is thinking about getting back with him. The sources have stated she had made a mistake the first time around and doesn’t want to do it again. “She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” a source has said, Hollywood Life reported.

Just because the two are not getting back together doesn’t mean they are going to say no to a professional collaboration. “Could they be friends, could they return and record with each other again? Of course, but that is all it is going to be if Chris has his hopes up he will surely be disappointed in the result.”

There was a rumor that Chris Brown was going to have a “grudge fight” with Soulja Boy. The Inquisitr had reported that the idea of the fight started over Rihanna. He wrote: “I was going to chill, but now I’m going to finish this n****. I’m doing it for Rihanna,” Soulja tweeted Sunday. “That was f**ked up how he beat her a** like that smh.”

But Rihanna is not the only person Chris Brown is in a fix about, he apparently still has come feelings for Karrueche Tran, the Inquisitr has reported.

Many times, Chris Brown has talked about his relationship with Rihanna. Saying that he was suffering a lot when he was with Rihanna. What happened with him and Rihanna left him suicidal. “I went from being on top of the world, No. 1 songs, being kind of like America’s sweetheart to being Public Enemy No. 1,” Brown said in Welcome to My Life: The Official Chris Brown Documentary. “I felt like a f***ing monster… I was thinking about suicide, I wasn’t sleeping, I barely ate.”

Do you think Chris Brown should get back to Rihanna or Karrueche Tran? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]