Keyshia Cole, Daniel ‘Boobie’ Gibson Joining Cast Of ‘Love @ Hip Hop

R&B star Keyshia Cole and her ex-NBA husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson are set to join the cast of the reality series Love And Hip Hop.

Several media outlets are reporting the onetime power couple has inked a deal that will pay the “Heaven Sent” singer somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million per season and Gibson roughly half that extravagant amount.

“They wanted to bring some real A-list, music talent this season,” a source said of the signing. “Plus, Keyshia has a huge fan base and the public’s intrigued by her life.”

The plotline between Cole and Gibson is expected to largely revolve around their current co-parenting relationship and her music career. The couple split back in 2014 and have a seven-year-old son together.

B.E.T. reports sources add Cole was moved to finally join the cast of the VH1 show after watching the success had by friend Remy Ma on the New York division of the show’s franchise.

“Remy and Keyshia are really close and she trusts Remy’s advice,” said a source. “Remy encouraged her that doing the show would expand her reach and her brand.”

Cole has gone the reality TV route before, with her and Gibson starring on the B.E.T. aired shows Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia & Daniel: Family First, and Keyshia Cole: All In.

More recently, Cole has been romantically linked to rapper Bow Wow before the two went through a now notorious breakup.

Bow recently shared with VladTV how he suspected Cole with being the one who allegedly egged his friend’s car and mistaking it for his.

“It was weird,” he said. “I think I [told] my people downstairs to let someone in. They came back up and said, ‘I need to speak to you. The Rolls Royce is like f**ked. It’s like totaled. It’s caked, there’s flour, the mirror is broke.'”

Bow explained he instantly thought of Cole because the two were then feuding.

“For us, that’s all I can think about,” he explained. “We had went through some s**t… and for that to happen at that time, how it happened, [she’s] the first person I thought about.”

The rapper later went on to describe his ex as one of the “sweetest” people he’s ever met.

At one point, the two were rumored to be expecting a child together, before both took to social media to squash all the rumors.

“No I’m not #Preggo by Mr @shadmoss baby would have some beautiful eyes tho, He’s one handsome fellow,” she posted. “But No we’re not dating nor expecting a child together.”

News of the two being an item came soon after Cole split with Cash Money CEO Birdman and took a public vow of celibacy. Bow Wow also later made a post where he likewise claimed to be single and insisted he had no time for a serious romance.

“I am single and have no time to fall in love,” he posted on Facebook. “Im focused…. ***** just aint important to me at this time. Slows me down knocks me off my hustle. Besides… I love all my women. All of them.”

The soon-to-be 31-year-old Gibson played seven NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being selected in the second-round of 2006 NBA draft.

Starring alongside LeBron James, he inked a five-year, $21 million deal with the Cavs following the 2008 season when he averaged 8 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds.

His best NBA season came in 2010-11, when he averaged 11.6 points, three rebounds and three assists. Over his career, Gibson averaged 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

