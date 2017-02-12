When Will Season 2 Of ‘3%’ Be On Netflix?

3% was the very first Netflix Original Series from Brazil and it blew many audiences away. For anyone who has had the pleasure of enjoying this enticing sci-fi series, one question comes to mind – will there be a Season 2 of 3% added to Netflix? If so, when?

Fortunately for fans of this Brazil Netflix Original Series, Netflix has renewed 3% for Season 2. What’s On Netflix has even speculated when Season 2 might hit the Netflix library.

Keep reading to find out more about this series and the release of Season 2.

Dystopian is not just reserved for the Hunger Games as those who have watched 3% quickly learn. The mysterious sci-fi show follows men and women through the job interview of their lives, literally. If they don’t advance to the next round of the interview, then they are out.

Who is Responsible for This Masterpiece?

This Brazilian television show is Netflix’s first production shot completely in Brazil. The actors are from the area, and the show is shot in Portuguese. Pedro Aguilera is the name of the writer of the show. He is known for several other movies including La Influencia.

Cesar Charone, however, is the man responsible bringing it to life. He was even nominated for the cinematography he did for City of God for an Academy Award, so anyone who hasn’t seen 3% can expect it to be visually appealing.

Where Did The Inspiration Come From?

The writer of the show, Pedro Aguilera, has said he gets inspiration for the show from Orwell’s 1984 and Lost among other Dystopian influences. The biggest, of course, being The Hunger Games. So, if you consider yourself to be a fan of Lost, The Hunger Games, or 1984– Netflix’s 3% is a series you should add to your watch list.

The plot line of the series focuses on the fact that three percent of the twenty-year-olds who compete will be allowed to join the upper-class society. The virtual paradise they young adults are fighting to get into is similar to the city in the sky in Elysium – a film in which the rich live in a space station and the poor remain on earth.

Essa é a Michelle, minha personagem na série 3%. Estreia 25 de novembro, só na @netflix #3% A photo posted by Bianca Comparato (@biancacomparato) on Oct 10, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT

The main character of the series is a strong female role which reflects pretty heavily on The Hunger Games. There are, however, a number of different supporting characters as well. The series contains a blend of mystery, intrigue, drama, death, and betrayal. The most heart-wrenching part of the Netflix Original series is the fact that it is only eight episodes long.

There is guaranteed to be a lot of action on the show as one of the actresses, Bianca Comparato, shared some hard-hitting martial arts training for her role on her Instagram.

An International Experience

You can watch the 3% in Portuguese, which is how it’s filmed, or you can watch it dubbed in Spanish or English if you prefer. If you prefer subtitles, you can also get those in Chinese or French.

Presentyn da Phyrma! Muitooooo Obrigada pelo carinho @netflixbrasil @netflix @3porcento VCs são maravilhosos! Agora só falta p coleção a camiseta, a caneca, a caneta…. rs #3porcento #netflix #netflixbrasil A photo posted by Vaneza Oliveira Oficial (@vaneza.o) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:52am PST

When Will Season 2 Hit Netflix?

Given the fact that Season 1 of 3% was added to Netflix on November 25 of last year, What’s On Netflix speculates the streaming company will keep to a yearly release schedule. While there is no confirmation on the exact release date, Netflix subscribers can expect Season 2 to be released around November or December of this year.

Netflix Has Other International Shows

If you watch 3% and decide you want to try other international shows, you will be happy to know there are several on Netflix including Atelier and Case.

Atelier is a Japanese film about a girl named Mayuko who moves from her country home to work for a lingerie company in Tokyo. Mayuko quickly learns the values in Tokyo and at her new job are very different from the ones she grew up around.

Case is an Icelandic crime drama that is actually the spin-off of a series called Réttur. Both the original and the spin-off star the same two actors playing the same roles.

Like many other Dystopian-themed movies and series, 3% is about surviving and making it to a futuristic world. For example, one of the main supporting characters is in a wheelchair. As he progresses through the process, he learns they have medical advancements in the paradise where the three percent go to live that could make it possible for him to walk again.

Aos fãs que acompanham a serie há tantos anos…. Finalmente! Habemos trailer 3%! Link na bio. Agora é contagem regressiva pra estreia. O processo começa 25/11 só na @netflix @netflixbrasil #3porcento A photo posted by Bianca Comparato (@biancacomparato) on Oct 27, 2016 at 6:40am PDT

For anyone who enjoys Dystopian-themed dramas, 3% is one that should be added to your “to watch” list. If you’ve already seen 3%, please share your thoughts on it with us in the comments section found down below.

