The Best Series On Netflix For A Cool Valentine’s Day (February 2017)

February 2017 is here so that means Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Netflix has some of the best series perfect for the occasion. Though some may prefer the overly sappy shows, like Cedar Cove, there are plenty of Netflix series that have a nice blend of romance with comedy or action and they aren’t too sentimental.

iZombie

A young woman, Liv Moore (get it?) becomes a zombie and to maintain her humanity, she must consume human brains. To get the brains she needs (without killing innocent people), she starts working in a morgue. However, eating brains gives her memories of the dead person she just indulged on. So she uses this newfound talent to help solve murders.

The story follows Liv and how she deals with the changing relationships between her family and her boyfriend. This series has plenty of action, comedy, and romance.

Santa Clarita Diet

A wife and mother becomes a zombie, and she must figure out how to consume people to maintain her marriage and remain a good parent.

This is the newest addition to Netflix original series, and it may feel slightly familiar after reading about iZombie. But there are enough differences in this show for it to stand on its own. This is more like Desperate Housewives meets Dexter, if Dexter was a zombie. Though it can be a little too over-the-top, this series has plenty of laugh-out-loud moments thanks to a strong cast: Timothy Olyphant, Live Hewson, Skyler Gisondo, and Drew Barrymore.

Lovesick

A man finds out he has contracted an STD and he must get in contact with every former lover he has had. Originally titled Scrotal Recall (the reasons why they changed the name might be obvious), this Netflix original is a British show that is rude, inappropriate, and very funny. And below the surface of irreverent humor is a story about humanity, friendship, and love. Paste describes why this is one of the best series on Netflix.

“Lovesick thrives on gawkily funny and often sexually charged situations, handled in such a down-to-earth manner it doesn’t feel like your typical, canned-laughter comedy. By spanning the protagonists’ storylines over a period of seven years, we get to know the people and circumstances that shaped them into who they are at present. We witness various fashion trends and phases in their lives, personal issues and career triumphs, forging a bond with the characters that carries into their current situations.”

The Office

This series is ultimately a love story about Pam and Jim, but for many seasons that wasn’t apparent. If you are looking for a series on Netflix that involves plenty of hilarious moments and ridiculous comedy with some romance in between, then this is the show for you. The Office made Steve Carell a household name, and many feel that Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute stole the show.

There are two episodes perhaps most fitting for Valentine’s Day if you are in a sentimental mood: The first two episodes of season five is the setup for Jim to propose to Pam, and Episode 19 of Season 7 is when Michael proposes to Holly (get the tissues ready).

Scrubs

This is an oddball comedy that focuses on interns and doctors at a hospital. The earlier seasons of this series is far more popular among critics and fans than the later ones. JD is the main character, and he tries to find his footing in his new position as a doctor. On his journey, he discovers new friendships and love. And if you’re a fan of sarcastic humor then you will love the characters of Dr. Cox (portrayed by John C. McGinley) and Dr. Kelso (played by Ken Jenkins).

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Best Series On Netflix: Spoiler-Free Review Of Lemony Snicket’s ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’

Here Are Eight Of The Best Netflix Movies And Series That Are Overlooked

Here Are Five Of The Best Netflix Series For Easy Sunday Viewing

The Top 10 Best Movies New To Netflix For February 2017

From their originals to classic shows, some of the best series on Netflix are perfect for the month of love this February 2017.

[Featured Image by Netflix]