Gigi Hadid Confesses She Almost Blew It With Zayn Malik‬‬

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may be finding happiness in their romance now, but that wasn’t always the case. As Gigi opens up about her relationship with Malik and shares the story of how they came together as a couple, the fashion model reveals that her overly eager demeanor almost caused things to go south, before passion ever had a chance to heat up between them. Now, more than a year later and still going strong, Hadid says she and Zayn are delighted to be celebrating another Valentine’s Day together and looking back on the cute stories that have made up their fairytale romance.

Gigi Hadid Shares Why Her First Date With Zayn Malik Almost Didn’t Happen

Ellen DeGeneres played host to Gigi Hadid for the first time on Thursday and, according to Us Weekly, the fashion model had love on her brain for her first time on Ellen’s sofa. Hadid opened up about her first time meeting Malik, sharing that she almost botched that meeting and might have sabotaged the possibility of a first date if Zayn hadn’t found charm in Gigi’s nervous demeanor.

Initially, Hadid reveals that she and Malik had missed each other at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show afterparty. The two had met years earlier, but hadn’t made a connection until 2015, when they were both in New York at the same time. Gigi says she looked for Zayn at the afterparty, but he never showed up.

While it seemed Gigi and Zayn had missed their chance, the Victoria’s Secret model shares that they eventually did connect and made plans for a dinner date later that week.

“We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,'” reveals Ms. Hadid.

“We connected really quickly.”

Over the course of that first date, Gigi and Zayn discovered that they share the same sense of humor and the same fascination with sharing YouTube videos, especially those posted by Noah Ritter.

Gigi Hadid says she feels lucky that she’s getting to realize all of her dreams. Aside from her romance with Malik, the fashion model says her career has also taken off, since moving to New York.

“When I moved to New York, I wanted to have a Vogue cover, I wanted to be on the Food Network and I wanted to be on Ellen,” Hadid said.

“And I’m on Ellen!”

Gigi Hadid Stuns At New York Fashion Week

Teen Vogue reports that Gigi Hadid hit the runway at New York Fashion Week, modeling designs for Jeremy Scott’s fall collection. One outfit, in particular, captured the imaginations of audiences for its unique design, but also for the way it highlighted Gigi in a new way. The outfit consisted of a white leather jacket and matching leather pants, which hugged her waist just below her exposed navel. The jacket and the pants were accented with colorful sequins set in the leather.

Hadid had her face made up in a way that she appeared to have extra long eyelashes, drawing as much attention to her iconic face as to the Jeremy Scott outfit.

For those uninterested by the simple outfit, Gigi Hadid’s second trip down the runway was done in a much more colorful outfit, beginning with a leopard print jacket, which had floral prints on the sleeves and a silver waistline. Accompanying the jacket, Hadid wore bell bottom slacks with the image of Jesus Christ emblazoned on each leg.

Cheering Gigi Hadid on, celebrities such as Ashley Benson, Sofia Richie, and Kylie Jenner attended New York Fashion Week, perhaps looking for their next eye-catching outfit.

Gigi Hadid recently joined six other models on the March 2017 cover of Vogue magazine.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]