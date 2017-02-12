‘Star Wars Episode 8’ Trailer: Leak Teases Leia, None-CGI Snoke & New Faces

Details about the teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi have been leaked on the internet, giving fans an early taste of what the first preview for the highly-anticipated film has to offer.

The information comes from Star Wars tipster 4chan, but was passed on by YouTube user Mike Zeroh, who is well-known in the Star Wars community for his plot theories, speculations and inside scoop.

Zeroh revealed that the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer begins with a blurry shot of Finn (John Boyega) in the medbay, waking up from a nightmare, agitated and covered with sweat.

It is followed by a scene showing Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) charging into the door of what is believed to be a ship, informing somebody unseen that “they” are closing in. The trailer made sure not to reveal who he was referring to although after his word of warning, the room starts to shake.

The Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer then speeds things up a bit showing all kinds of epic moments. It starts with a procession of mourners, one of whom shot with a blaster by a man in black. The location, as per Zeroh, could be the small desert moon Jedha.

It is followed by a scene showing Finn, BB-8 and the character of Kelly Marie Tran in First Order-resembling outfits. There is no word yet as to who the Untouchable star will play, but if this Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer leak is the real deal, fans will get their early look at the character in the very first clip that Disney and Lucasfilm will put out for the much-awaited movie.

The video also allegedly features Stormtroopers attacking a group of civilians, a sight that is not new. But perhaps one of the most exciting moments in The Last Jedi teaser trailer is Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) voice uttering foreboding words.

“Their shadow is growing.”

As she said this, Supreme Leader Snoke, who was reportedly not computer-generated and was instead practical, steps out into the light. Zeroh noted that the baddie looked better than he did in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

It also proved that he was as big and tall as he was in the previous film. Snoke towered over General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) as they talked about the fate of an unidentified man, who the latter said is “barely” alive.

Snoke’s response makes things extra interesting as it hinted that some familial connection and drama is coming in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

“Good. It’s time for a family reunion.”

The next scene showed Finn telling Leia and her consultants that “they’ve come back,” something that does not surprise the general. When the former Stormtrooper asked her about how she knew it all along, Leia said that she “felt it.”

Another exciting moment in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer sees the Stormtroopers report to Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) that they have encountered “the Jedi.”

This is followed by the sound of a lightsaber, a blue one, as eventually shown in the next frame, hovering over her helmet. It was not shown who is wielding the weapon, but it appears that come Star Wars: Episode 8, the First Order commander will be in big trouble.

The purported teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 ends with another warning, this time from the long-lost Jedi master himself, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

“Everything will die with us.”

Fans will reportedly only hear his voice in the clip. He will allegedly not be shown in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer yet and as readers would notice, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are nowhere to be found too.

While all this might sound good to some, it is advised that they take the leak with a grain of salt as the source tends to be hit-and-miss with these things.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be in cinemas December 15. The teaser trailer is expected to drop at the Star Wars Celebration in April.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]