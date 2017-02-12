J.K. Rowling And Piers Morgan In Huge Twitter Fight Over Donald Trump

Angry words are flowing forth from the Twitter accounts of J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan after an online dispute over Donald Trump erupted over Friday and Saturday. The argument began after TV personality Piers Morgan, judge on Britain’s Got Talent and former CNN host, decided to defend Donald Trump’s recent travel ban when he was in a discussion on Friday with Bill Maher on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Piers Morgan considers Trump a friend after he appeared on The Apprentice many years back, and while on Real Time with Bill Maher decided to engage in discussion with the Australian comedian Jeff Jefferies over the intricacies of Donald Trump’s executive order with regard to his recent travel ban. Morgan denied that this move by Trump was actually a “Muslim ban,” and Jeffries took this moment to curse at Piers.

CBC News reports that after this interchange between Piers Morgan and Jeff Jeffries, things really started to kick off on Twitter. J.K. Rowling posted a message on Twitter to her 9.5 million followers saying, “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to **** off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”

.@piersmorgan If only you’d read Harry Potter, you’d know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Piers Morgan struck back on Twitter by saying that he had never read a single word of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series and also suggested that she had a “superior, dismissive arrogance.”

J.K. Rowling responded in kind, calling Piers Morgan a “celebrity toady” who also happens to be “fact-free and amoral” and suffers from what she called “bigotry-apologism.”

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

The J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan Twitter fight continued in earnest, with Rowling suggesting that Morgan’s attitude towards Donald Trump will be sure to end badly as he is on the side of a bully.

“If only you’d read Harry Potter, you’d know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive.”

Piers Morgan then conjured up Harry Potter character Dolores Umbridge, telling Rowling on Twitter that the Democrats and liberals of the world lost the 2016 US presidential election, and should learn to deal with it.

“No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade. You lost, so suck it up Dolores.”

Celebrities immediately began to take sides on this Twitter fight, and some of the people who chimed in included George Takei of Star Trek, Kumail Nanjiani from Silicon Valley and House of Lies actor Don Cheadle.

George Takei said that he thought Piers Morgan “lacked imagination,” while Nanjiani said that the fight was like having to choose between either donuts or the flu.

J.K. Rowling found herself still embroiled in her Twitter battle with Piers hours after her initial comment about his stance on Donald Trump’s immigration ban not being one that was an actual Muslim ban, and asked Piers Morgan if he would care to spend a couple of hours so that he could find and then mock up different pictures of refugees that were laden with explosives in order to prove his point.

During Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher took issue with Piers Morgan suggesting that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were both just as bad as each other, as the Guardian reported.

“Do you think Hillary Clinton would have a cabinet with Betsy DeVos and Rick Perry? They wouldn’t have a Muslim ban, they wouldn’t be feuding with everybody in the world, they wouldn’t be doing this **** with Russia. Are you crazy?”

Have you read the Twitter fight between J.K. Rowling and Piers Morgan over Donald Trump’s travel ban and what did you think of their interchange?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]