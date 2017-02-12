Kristen Stewart Movies Currently On Netflix

Kristen Jaymes Stewart, the 26-year-old actress and model, has been all over media headlines as of late.

Everything from her latest movie to her latest girlfriend to her latest thoughts on Donald Trump have constantly been on blast. One thing fans of Kristen Stewart really want to know is – does she have any movies on Netflix?

Fortunately for fans who are looking for Kristen Stewart movies to watch, the actress has five different movies on Netflix with a sixth movie being added this month. Which Kristen Stewart movies are available to Netflix subscribers and which one is being added this month? Keep reading to find out.

In The Land Of Women

In The Land Of Women is the oldest of the Kristen Stewart movies available on Netflix. This particular film is about a sleazy writer who attempts to redeem himself by spending some time living with his grandmother and getting to know her neighbors. The movie stars Adam Brody, Kristen Stewart, and Meg Ryan.

Per IMBD, In The Land Of Women was released in April of 2007 and made $4,712,341 – which was roughly half of its estimated budget – during opening weekend.

Twilight

The second oldest of the Kristen Stewart movies on Netflix is also the newest Kristen Stewart movie added to the library. Twilight, which was released in 2008, is considered to be the big break in Kristen Stewart’s career. While Kristen was in many movies both before and after Twilight, it is this vampire love story that most people know the actress for. Twilight was just re-added to the Netflix library this month.

Adventureland

Adventureland is one of the movies currently on Netflix with Kristen Stewart in them. The movie features a college graduate named James Brennan who takes what is described as a “nowhere” job at a local amusement park. What this college graduate discovers is the job is just what he needs to get prepared for the real world.

The film stars Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart with co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Martin Starr, and Margarita Levieva.

On The Road

On The Road is a film about a writer named Sal Paradise who has his life turned upside down when he meets Dean Moriarty (whom he describes as “free-spirited”) and his girl Marylou. The three travel across the country and encounter an interesting mixture of people who continue to impact them.

The movie stars Sam Riley, Garrett Hedlund, and Kristen Stewart.

Camp X-Ray

Camp X-Ray is the story of a young soldier who decides to join the military to escape the suffocating small town she lives in. Instead of going to Iraq like she hopes, she is sent to Guantanamo where women are treated with hatred and abuse by the men in charge. The female soldier develops an odd relationship with a man who has been imprisoned there for eight years.

Clouds of Sils Maria

Like Twilight, Clouds of Sils Maria is another Kristen Stewart movie being added to the Netflix library during February 2017. Clouds of Sils Maria is about a film star who is forced to look at an uncomfortable and uncanny reflection of who she really is while starring in the revival of the play that originally launched her career as a film star.

The film stars Juliette Binoche, Kristen Stewart, and Chloë Grace Moretz. Per IMDB, Kristen Stewart was the first choice for the role of Valentine. She, however, was unavailable and the role was given to Mia Wasikowska who later dropped the role. Stewart was approached a second time – with a different filming date – and ended up accepting the role.

