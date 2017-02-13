NBA Trade Rumors: Four Players Who Should Be On Different Teams Before Deadline

NBA trade rumors are coming from all sides and sources with the deadline to make such deals less than two weeks away.

While rumors have been furious, very little has actually transpired in a sign that the NBA’s general managers are being judicious in their dealings and attempting to find the perfect balance between cost and value. NBA trade rumors to this point have far outpaced the handful of deals being struck by league franchises this season.

SB Nation points out that while there are several solid role players to be had for the right price, there are very few legit game changers available. The asking price for those role players have been steep, too, keeping some deals from occurring.

Another reason so few trades have expired is the weird pattern the past couple of NBA season fans has taken. More than halfway through the regular-season schedule, very few teams have actually been eliminated from postseason contention, meaning very few teams are motivated to make trades that could cost them positioning. Even a team that was completely written off to start January — the Miami Heat — was a 12-game winning streak away from a fire sale to now becoming buyers in the market .



Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. And the flames surrounding these NBA trade rumors have been burning red-hot since late last year. Rumors involving these four names will be repeated again and again throughout the next two weeks before the NBA trade deadline expires on February 23.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks have had a season filled with drama as the team’s most-recognizable star — Carmelo Anthony — and President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson have been at odds for most of the year. Recent rumors have focused on the New York Knicks attempting to lure the Cleveland Cavaliers into a trade for Kevin Love. Prior to those rumors, focus. The Lakers seem more intent on selling off players than acquiring them in the current NBA trade market as rumors have focused on Los Angeles offering Jose Calderon, Luol Deng or Lou Williams to acquire new assets for the team’s rebuild.

Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor wasn’t the name most-often mentioned earlier this year for the Philadelphia 76ers as Nerlens Noel dominated NBA trade rumors for the team. But recently, Jahlil Okafor rumors have heated up for the Philadelphia 76ers as the center sat with talk of a potential trade in place, according to ESPN. Recent rumors have suggested that the Chicago Bulls were interested in Jahlil Okafor, potentially sending a player like Rajon Rondo and more draft picks in exchange for the center’s service. The Boston Celtics seemed interested in a striking a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the interest was for Nerlens Noel instead of Jahlil Okafor.

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka — who joined the Orlando Magic this offseason via trade — has been a name repeatedly popping up in NBA rumors. With Serge Ibaka controlling where he’ll play next year, the Orlando Magic are seemingly desperate to trade the former Oklahoma City Thunder star to ensure he doesn’t leave the team empty-handed. Serge Ibaka and Nikola Vuvevic have been mentioned numerous times as Orlando Magic GM Rob Hennigan is attempting to get some value out of the logjam he created in the front court. The Indiana Pacers could be a potential trade destination for Serge Ibaka as current Orlando coach Frank Vogel could raid his former team for a veteran like Monta Ellis to help the Magic improve.

Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is one of the best players for the worst team in the league — the 9-45 Brooklyn Nets. Like the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors surrounding the Brooklyn Nets are focusing on the team’s intent to acquire assets for their rebuild. Brook Lopez has emerged as the best opportunity for the NBA franchise to capitalize on a trade before the NBA deadline passes. Before Brook Lopez surfaced as a possible trade asset for the Brooklyn Nets, NBA rumors focused on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson begin available for the right price, the Inquisitr reported.

Which of the four NBA trade rumors do you believe are most likely to occur before the deadline expires on February 223? Follow the Inquisitr on Twitter (@InquisitrSports) to join in on the conversation.

[Featured Image by Mike Ehrmann and Elsa/Getty Images]