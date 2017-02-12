Shia LaBeouf Is Right, Conservative Says: ‘He Will Not Divide Us, You Will’

Shia LaBeouf recently had his “He Will Not Divide Us” President Trump protest exhibit shut down by the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. The reason: it had become “a flashpoint for violence,” the BBC reports, with the actor himself being arrested and charged with assault and harassment.

After first landing with audiences on the popular 1990s sitcom Caroline in the City, the child actor seemed poised for superstardom as an adult.

It wasn’t until the 2007 blockbuster about robots in disguise, however, that he became something of an A-lister.

Or at least it seemed that way. Roles followed in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen before personal difficulties began to trip him up.

Shia LaBeouf has since been linked to erratic behavior both on and off movie sets. He has been caught in a plagiarism scandal, said he was raped by a woman in a performance art show in 2014, and become the butt of jokes after a viral Internet video in which he simply screamed “Just Do It!” multiple times into a camera.

With “He Will Not Divide Us,” Shia wanted to provide a continual rebuttal to what has been viewed as the divisive politics of President Trump.

He got some help in doing so from actors and artists like Jaden Smith, Luke Turner, and Nastja Ronkko.

Shia LaBeouf’s livestream project was expected to go on for 4 years but it couldn’t even last 4 weeks. Like/RT if you still stand with Shia pic.twitter.com/ymlA8RYhCH — Kait???? (@itzzkait) February 12, 2017

Supporters of Shia LaBeouf have laid most of the blame for the exhibit being shut down — as well as the assault and harassment charges LaBeouf is now facing — on him being targeted maliciously by, as one Twitter user put it, “neo-nazi, white supremacist f**ks,” who went to the exhibit to harass Shia, “a Jewish person, and use his art project to promote their hate.”

The project was supposed to last for four years, but was unable to last even four weeks.

But as the livestream performance started to attract opposition, the show started to break down and eventually caught the attention of right-wing pundit and gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos, who is currently touring college campuses on his “Dangerous F***ot” tour.

Milo took some time out on his recent Colorado Springs stop to address Shia LaBoeuf and the exhibit’s title.

“Shia LaBeouf and ‘He Will Not Divide Us,'” Milo started, pausing to make fun of Shia’s name, calling it a “sort of body butter as well, something you rub on yourself.”

He continued.

“Shia LaBoeuf is right. Trump didn’t divide America. His side did. And I think we should fight this outrage culture, this sort of fake allegations of racism and sexism, mob justice and shaming, by ourselves being outrageous. I think the best way to respond is to be shocking, so that’s why I put f***ot on my bus.”

While Shia LaBeouf has not responded to Milo’s statement at this time, it appears he will have plenty of time to do so. At the same time as LaBeouf’s professional stock has fallen, Yiannopoulos’s has gone up in the wake of the election of Trump — he jokingly refers to him during shows as “Daddy” and “the God Emperor” — and the Berkeley riots, which aided Milo to the top of bestseller lists for his book Dangerous that releases on March 14.

But what do you think, readers? Does Milo have a point? Is Shia LaBeouf and “his side” more responsible for the divisions in the U.S. than President Trump? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image By Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock]