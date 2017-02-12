Here Are All Of The Stephen King Movies On Netflix, Hulu, And Amazon Prime

Some of the best movies on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are inspired by the works of Stephen King. Whether you are in the mood for a comedy-drama, action, or horror flick, Stephen King movies are perfect for any occasion. Some of the titles listed are new to the streaming sites and others are longtime favorites.

Silver Bullet

Rarely are werewolf movies good but this addition to the horror subgenre is very entertaining. What really works about this is that the focus is on the characters’ relationships, rather than the actual werewolf. Gary Busey and Corey Haim star in this horror-drama currently available on both Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Children of the Corn

Many believe that Isaac is one of the most underrated villains,and for good reason, the child-cult leader is just as creepy now as he was in 1984. Streaming on both Netflix and Hulu, this adaptation is based on the short story found in Night Shift. In the movie, that very book appears on the dashboard of the main characters’ car. Also appearing in Night Shift is the short story Graveyard Shift.

Graveyard Shift

This is the movie that taught us to never work the graveyard shift in a mill infested with vermin. Because horror movies from years gone by now hold nostalgia, you’re likely to enjoy this more upon revisiting it than when it was first released in 1990. Graveyard Shift is streaming on Hulu and Prime.

The Running Man

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s name is synonymous with ’80s action movies, and this is one of the best from that genre. Streaming on Hulu and Prime, The Running Man is (very) loosely based on the novel of the same name. If you’re looking for the same riveting story found in the book, then look someplace else. But if you like action movies filled with tacky one-liners, then this should do the trick.

Also available on Amazon Prime and Hulu is the Maximum Overdrive remake, Trucks.

The Mist

Both critics and audiences praised this film as did the master of horror himself. As Cinemablend reported, King had some thoughts regarding the ending to one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.

“Frank wrote a new ending that I loved. It is the most shocking ending ever and there should be a law passed stating that anybody who reveals the last five minutes of this film should be hung from their neck until dead.”

Stand by Me

Stand by Me is not only one of the best movies on Hulu, it is one of the most popular films of all time. Fans will love revisiting this coming-of-age story that features an all-star cast: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O’Connell, Kiefer Sutherland, Richard Dreyfuss, John Cusack, and Corey Feldman.

Cujo

Currently available on Netflix is everyone’s favorite rabid St. Bernard. Leave it to the master of horror to take a cuddly dog and turn him evil. And for the most part Cujo does look evil, but if you look too close you just see a playful dog with egg white on his face. During its release, this was regarded as one of the best cinematic adaptations of the author’s work. In an interview with Deadline, Stephen King commented on some of the horror movies inspired by his work.

“I could do without all of the Children of the Corn sequels. I actually like the original pretty well. I thought they did a pretty good job on that. Of the smaller pictures, the best one is probably Cujo, with Dee Wallace.”

In the same interview, the author was critical of many movies based on his writings, including The Shining. He described the film as a “big beautiful Cadillac, with no engine inside.”

The Shining

If you can separate the novel from the movie then you will find this to be a very unnerving story. Though King and some fans were disappointed with this film, the fact remains that the vast majority of critics and audiences love it. It is often regarded as one of the best horror films of all time, and it remains one of the most popular movies on Netflix.

Netflix is also hosting three more titles based on the works of King: Mercy, Dreamcatcher, and Thinner.

